The Houston Astros continued their stellar playoff form with a dominant 3-1 series victory over the Minnesota Twins in the American League Division Series.

Dusty Baker's side have now reached the ALCS for the seventh straight season. The team is playing great baseball and are on the verge of reaching their fifth World Series in seven years. It is an incredible feat from one of the most consistent clubs in the majors.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles already eliminated, Houston is the only first-round bye team remaining in the postseason. Some fans are unhappy with the MLB playoff structure and blame the long break for the top seeds dropping out early. The Astros, however, are proving to be the exception to the rule.

Popular MLB YouTuber Fuzzy made an interesting point about the team in his latest video:

"The Astros are not using time-off as an excuse. They just play great baseball in October when it matters the most"

Fuzzy was critical of teams that used the long break as a reason for their elimination in the early rounds.

Houston received a bye in 2022 as well and went all the way to the World Series, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

The Houston Astros are the only remaining first-round bye team in the MLB playoffs

Houston manager Dusty Baker Jr. watches batting practice before a game against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis

This has been a peculiar MLB postseason filled with upsets. The five teams with the best regular-season records all failed to make the final four.

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers, who combined for 191 wins, failed to win a playoff game and were knocked out in the Wild Card round.

"Is the extra rest affecting playoff teams? Not the Astros, says @Ken_Rosenthal" - Foul Territory

The Braves (104-58) lost in four games to the Phillies (90-72). The Orioles (101-61) were swept by the Texas Rangers (90-72). The Dodgers (100-62) were defeated by the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) in three games.

While some teams and fans are looking for excuses, Houston continues to remain focused and go about its business. The team is now just four wins away from its third straight World Series appearance.