Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona commands a level of respect in the world of baseball that few others can match.

During a recent "Baseball Today" podcast, Francona's managerial skills received high praise, reaffirming his legendary status. Serving as the Guardians' manager since 2013, Francona has made a lasting impression on the sport.

"He's brilliant, he's personable, he's great with media," former MLB player Trevor Plouffe said in the episode.

The manager's friendly nature and media savvy have earned him favor with players, fans and journalists alike.

"You never hear anyone say anything bad about him," Plouffe said.

The comment highlights the reverence Francona has garnered. He excels in nurturing talent and bringing out the best in his team.

What is Terry Francona's baseball legacy?

In 1981, Terry Francona began his baseball journey with the Montreal Expos at the age of 22. His playing career, with a .274 batting average, wasn't exceptional. However, it served as a prelude to his true calling in the world of baseball.

Francona's managerial career began with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1997. He achieved legendary status as the manager of the Boston Red Sox from 2004 to 2011. In those eight years, he won two World Series titles.

The first came in 2004, ending the franchise's 86-year championship drought. He secured another World Series in 2007. After eight years with the Red Sox, Francona joined the Guardians in 2013.

During his tenure with the Cleveland Guardians, Francona continued to accomplish impressive feats. He led them to an American League pennant in 2016. Further, he oversaw a remarkable 22-game winning streak in 2017. This streak is the second-longest in MLB history.

However, in recent days, Francona has hinted at retirement, adding uncertainty to his mangerial future. Nevertheless, his legacy remains secure, owing to his exceptional achievements in the sport.