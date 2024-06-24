As we enter the 13th week of 2024 MLB action, the importance of starting pitching has never been so apparent. As the season goes on, we only see more of how starting pitching can make or break a team's chances.

From a fan experience perspective, Monday holds much to look forward to. Around the league, some of the best arms will be in action. Let's examine some of the top pitching matchups on Monday that simply cannot be missed.

Top 5 MLB Pitching Matchups for June 24

James Paxton vs Garrett Crochet

Monday will mark the first game of a series between the LA Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox.

For the Dodgers, it is expected but not confirmed that Canadian James Paxton will be making his 14th start. Now 7-1 with a 3.65 ERA, the 35-year-old is on pace for a career season. In his last start against the Rockies on June 17, Paxton went seven innings of one-run ball.

Garrett Crochet has been a rose among thorns this season. On a team that sports an AL-worst 4.78 ERA, Crochet has pitched to a 3.25 figure to coincide with his 6-6 record. Crochet's 124 strikeouts are second on the MLB rankings only to Tyler Glasnow.

Garrett Crochet

Aaron Nola vs Casey Mize

Phillies starter Aaron Nola will carry his 3.54 ERA and 8-3 record into action against the Detroit Tigers on Monday. In four career games against Detroit, the All-Star right-hander owns a 1.40 ERA and 31 strikeouts.

For the Tigers, Casey Mize will be looking to log his second win of the season. Now 1-5 with a 4.43 ERA, Mize was yanked in his last start on June 18 against the Braves for coughing up five hits and two earned runs through four frames of work.

Roddery Munoz vs Cole Ragans

After suffering a sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers over the weekend, Cole Ragans and the Royals will get it going again against the Marlins on Monday.

Starting for the Royals will be Ragans, who has a 4-0 record and a 2.52 ERA so far this month. The leftie will have a leg up on Miami, who ranks 30th in wRC+ and 30th in OBP against southpaws this year.

Cole Ragans

The Miami Marlins will be sending out Roddery Munoz to counter the potent KC offense. Munoz, 24, will be making his seventh start of the season. Across 29 innings, Munoz is 1-2 with a 5.76 ERA.

Bryan Woo vs Taj Bradley

Right-hander Bryan Woo will start the game for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Before having an MRI done earlier this month, Woo had gone 12 straight innings without allowing a run. In his last start since coming back, the 6-foot-2 starter gave up three earned runs in four innings. Bryan Woo still maintains a 1.67 ERA on the season.

Bryan Woo, 95mph Four Seam Fastball and 95mph Two Seam Fastball

Rays right hander Taj Bradley will start his ninth game of the season. Stil just 23 years old, Bradley struck out a career-high 11 batters during a masterful performance against the Cubs on June 13 that saw him toss seven scoreless innings.

Michael Lorenzen vs Freddy Peralta

Michael Lorenzen will get the nod for the Texas Rangers as they go up against the Milwaukee Brewers. Now 4-3 on the season, Lorenzen's 3.00 ERA is his lowest mid-season figure since 2019. A longtime member of the Reds, Lorenzen owns a 5.60 ERA in 35 career games against Milwaukee.

Freddy Peralta will be Brewers manager Pat Murphy's selection. Now 5-4 with a 4.06 ERA this season, Peralta pitched six scoreless innings against Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers in his last start on June 19.