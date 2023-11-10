MLB Silver Slugger Award Winners 2023: Listing top offensive powerhouses from NL and AL

MLB unveiled the top hitters from the National and American Leagues on Thursday by revealing the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards. This award is voted upon by players and coaches and is given to the top hitters in their respective positions.

The Braves led the league with three players winning the award. The Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers also had multiple players winning the award.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB stolen-base leader Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the way on the National League side with his impressive 2023 season. Aside from him, Mookie Betts and Juan Soto round out the outfield.

Austin Riley, Francisco Lindor, Luis Arraez, Matt Olson, and William Contreras took home the award for the infield. Bryce Harper was given the award as a designated hitter, and Cody Bellinger won the award as a utility player.

Expand Tweet

On the American League side, Shohei Ohtani leads this group. He won the award as a designated hitter while Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez, and Luis Robert round out the outfield.

Rafael Devers, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Yandy Diaz, and Adley Rutschman round out the infield group. Orioles rookie Gunnar Henderson won the award as a utility player.

MLB fans were treated to loads of offense this season

World Series Rangers Diamondbacks Baseball

MLB's new rule changes were the talking point at the start of the season. Many fans were nervous that this would take the fun away from the game, but that was not the case.

Game time was down, but everything that made baseball entertaining went up. Batting averages went up six points from last season, and home runs per game went up, along with stolen base attempts. The Atlanta Braves tied a single-season home run record with 307 homers in 2023. Ronald Acuna Jr. stole 72 bases, something fans have not seen in a while.

It is safe to say that baseball is back.