MLB Standings Entering Week 4: Who’s rising, who’s falling, and which teams are already making statements

It is still rather early in the season, however the MLB standings might not reflect what many experts and analysts were expecting coming into 2025. After a tremendous 2024 season which saw the Los Angeles Dodgers be crowned the World Series champions, a number of teams have thrown their hats into the conversation for top title contenders.

On the other side of the spectrum, some teams that many believed would be dominant this season find themselves lower in the MLB standings. It is important to remember that we are only a few weeks into the 2025 campaign, however there have been plenty of intriguing updates already this season.

Here's a closer look at the MLB standings and which teams are rising and falling early in 2025

Teams that are rising

#1 - San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have been one of the most impressive teams of the 2025 season so far, finding themselves with one of the best records in the MLB standings. Thanks to massive production from players such as Wilmer Flores, Jung-Hoo Lee, and Heliot Ramos, the Giants own an impressive 12-4 record with no signs of slowing down.

#2 - Los Angeles Angels

Don't look now, but the Los Angeles Angels sit atop the American League West division with a 9-6 record. Thanks to a healthy Mike Trout and breakout performances from the likes of Logan O'Hoppe and Kyren Paris, the Halos have have managed to climb near the top of the MLB standings in the American League. While it is still early in the year, the team's offseason moves appear to have made an impact.

Teams that are falling

#1 - Atlanta Braves

One of the most surprising teams of 2025 have been the Atlanta Braves. The perrenial contender entered the season as one of the favorites to push for the World Series, Atlanta sits near the bottom of the MLB standings with an incredibly disappointing 5-11 record. That being said, if any team can turn it around, it will be the Braves.

#2 - Colorado Rockies

It's safe to say that there were not too many expectations for the Colorado Rockies in 2025, however, the team has fallen rather quickly to the bottom of the standings. Thanks to their 3-13 record, the Rockies are already sitting 10.5 games back in arguably the best division in baseball. It's going to be a rough season in Colorado.

Teams making a statement early in 2025

#1 - Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs made a number of significant moves this offseason, including the acquistion of Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. It's safe to say that the team is firing on all cylinders, establishing themselves as the only club to score over 100 runs so far on the season (120), while also scoring 21 more runs than the next closest team.

#2 - San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres had a difficult offseason, not only the the team's former owner Peter Seidler pass away, but the team said goodbye to several proven stars, including Ha-Seong Kim and Jurickson Profar. Well, the Friars have not skipped a beat and sit atop the MLB standings with a 14-3 record.

