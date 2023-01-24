MLB The Show remains the premier baseball video game franchise. The franchise's expansion to other systems besides the PlayStation was a success. The cross-platform jump to X-Box saw an increase of roughly two million more players, according to Sony.

"MLB The Show 22 was Top 10 for all of 2022 not including digital Xbox or Nintendo sales in the US. Congrats to @SonySanDiego on that great accomplishment." - Gran Turismo Pit & Safety

While the video game series remains one of Sony's best-selling franchises, it is not without flaws. Here is a look at four features that fans of the game franchise hope will improve or change for MLB The Show 2023.

1. MLB The Show '22 felt unpolished

Even though The Show '22 was a financial success, the team of developers can only improve or alter the game so much in their limited window. Being that The Show is an annual release, the developers are sometimes restricted by their deadlines. This could potentially cause the game to feel rushed or incomplete.

This was a sentiment felt by many fans, with some game modes feeling more like a concept than fully functioning additions. One issue that fans will hope is resolved on The Show '23 is the seemingly finite amount of unique dialogue from the commentators.

"How do y’all feel about the mlb the show 22 commentators?" - @DevinTakesLs

2. Technical issues with online multi-player

One of the biggest disappointments for global players was the inconsistent and downright frustrating online multiplayer mode. Several reviews of the 2022 version claimed that the game would randomly disconnect while in the middle of an online match. Users also struggle to connect with friends online, specifically when attempting to cross-platform.

Other reviewers claimed that their players would freeze in random positions on the field and in the dugout.

"MLB the show 22 is such a scuffed game on ps4. It was bugging so badly that I had to do a hard reset. Stuff just dosent work sometimes @MLBTheShow" - Totally Not a Moose

The online multiplayer is a relatively new feature to The Show franchise. Fans will certainly be looking for an improved experience in the latest edition.

3. Incorporate the rule changes

Major League Baseball has made several rule changes heading into the 2023 regular season. As previously mentioned, the short time frame between releases limits the number of changes the developers can perform. However, fans will be hoping that the team incorporates some of the new rules the league has implemented this coming season, including the shift-ban.

4. Enhanced 'Road to the Show' experience

"These glitches in MLB The Show '22 RTTS Mode are really starting to piss me off! @PlayStation @AskPlaysation" - Apollo (ML)

Another issue that players have mentioned that needs improvement is the overall 'Road to the Show' game mode. Fans of the series have complained that it takes way too long for the player to rise up the professional ranks. They also felt that there was seemingly no difference between the RTTS mode in '21 or '22; innovation is a must for one of the game's most popular modes.

