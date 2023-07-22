MLB The Show 23 Latest Update: Roster additions, full list of new diamonds, and more 

Released on March 28, MLB The Show 23 is second to none when it comes to user experience. The baseball simulation game allows it's millions of users to compete using their favorite players and clubs.

The seventeenth edition of the franchise, the new additions and perks present in the 2023 version has fans calling it the best baseball video game yet. In addition to updates in likeness and real-life experiences, the game has also refurbished a number of the most beloved features.

Part of the reason why the game has been able to gain so much popularity is because of the update feature. So far, San Diego Studios has released 12 updates that aim to fix glitches, restore real-time rosters, and ensure that everything is operating smoothly.

On July 22, at 4 am PT, the 13th and most recent update to MLB The Show 23 dropped. While it may not be the most momentous update that users of the game have seen to date, it provides some important moves and improvements for the user experience of the game.

The main focus of this update pertains to "Online Head to Head Mode." Previously a freeze would occur when a double switch was made in the bullpen, as well as issues that saw umpires ignoring strike calls when a runner is attempting to steal home. Both these issues have been resolved.

Additionally, the new update allows MLB The Show 23 players to harness the camera to make various in-game action shots during Road To The Show Mode. Rosters will also be updated in the game, including first-overall 2023 draft pick Paul Skenes, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB The Show 23 has something for everyone

The cover athlete for MLB The Show 23 is Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins. It has been seventeen years since David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox graced the cover of the first edition of the game.

The sheer amount of features means that whatever you might be interested in, the game has it for you. Moreover, the constant updates will ensure that whether you're into Stadium Creator Mode, Franchise or Diamond Dynasty, fun times await.

