MLB The Show 23 Update 10: Bug Fixes and Improved Mini Seasons Experience

Released on March 28, MLB The Show 23 is considered to be the latest, greatest evolution in baseball video games. The popular game allows players to simulate games using their favorite players and teams.

Developed by San Diego Studios, a division of PlayStation Studios, the game has been touted for being jam-packed with all sorts of features.

Among the things that fans have enjoyed the most have been the updates in Stadium Creator Mode, and Franchise Mode, as well as the ability to compete using the Negro League Teams of times gone by.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow



Please complete all games prior to that time.



Notes are here:



Thank you. Game update and server update at 4 AM PT on 6/23/2023.Please complete all games prior to that time.Notes are here: theshow.com/news/game23-up… Thank you. Game update and server update at 4 AM PT on 6/23/2023.Please complete all games prior to that time.Notes are here: theshow.com/news/game23-up…Thank you.

"Game update and server update at 4 AM PT on 6/23/2023. Please complete all games prior to that time. Notes are all here. Thank you" - MLB The Show

On June 23, San Diego Studios released the "Update 10" for MLB The Show 23. Aimed at fine-tuning a variety of features and modes within the game, as well as making sure that things within the game are measuring up to reality.

Many fans will be excited about the updates to Mini Seasons within Diamond Dynasty Mode. Previously, fans were making complaints about the performance of the menu, as well as a glitch that caused CPU-controlled teams to wear their home jerseys for every game, regardless of whether or not they were the away team.

Moreover, updates will now make the Pittsburgh Pirates City Connect Jerseys available to players. The Pirates are the twentieth MLB team to release the Nike-sponsored alternate looks.

Jaun News Usa @jaunnewsusa

techjaun.com/mlb-the-show-2… MLB The Show 23 Update 10 Fixes Mini-Seasons Issue MLB The Show 23 Update 10 Fixes Mini-Seasons Issuetechjaun.com/mlb-the-show-2…

"MLB The Show 23 Update 10 Fixes Mini-Seasons Issue" - Jaun News USA

Additionally, several commentating and screen menu adjustments will be welcomed by players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XBOX X/S, and PC gamers. There will be no gameplay or live content changes by virtue of these latest updates.

Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the cover athlete, the seventeenth such MLB player to grace the cover since David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox did so for the inaugural edition back in 2006.

MLB The Show 23 just keeps getting better and better

With the update, some of the pesky issues that MLB The Show 23 users were experiencing are no more.

While there will undoubtedly be more updates to sharpen the fine points of the game, users can rest assured that San Diego Studios is committed to upholding the best gameplay experience to users.

Poll : 0 votes