MLB The Show 24: New 'Women Pave Their Way' option for RTTS mode set to feature female ballplayers for first time

With teams entrenched in Spring Training action, excitement is building for Opening Day and the release of MLB The Show 24. With the game set for release on March 19, snippets of news are being released about the game and one such has just dropped.

The MLB's X handle posted a clip, announcing that you can play as a female player in the 'Road to the Show' game mode:

"Everyone has Major League dreams. Now it's your time to unlock them. Announcing Road to The Show: Women Pave Their Way, a new way to play @MLBTheShow's Road to The Show mode as a female player!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Female trailblazers were the inspiration for the game mode, for example, Toni Stone, who was the first woman to play in a professional male league, joined the Indianapolis Clowns in the Negro Leagues in 1953.

MLB The Show narrative designer Mollie Braley released a statement:

"Our team wanted to create something where dreams become a reality, and we felt like adding this to Road to the Show was the perfect opportunity that gave our players the option to experience this."

MLB The Show 24: Release date, early access, price and more

With MLB The Show 24 set to release on March 19, fans don't have to wait long to get their hands on it. For those who can't wait, you can preorder the MVP, Deluxe, or Collector’s versions and get early access from March 15.

As for prices, the base game retails at $59.99. The MVP Edition costs $84.99 but comes with the following:

10,000 stubs

1 Diamond Choice Pack

1 Equipment Pack

10 The Show Packs

Double Daily Rewards

Cover Athlete Bat Skin

Early Access

The Digital Deluxe Edition goes further, costing $99.99. This, however, comes with:

20,000 stubs

2 Diamond Choice Packs

5 Gold Choice Packs

20 The Show Packs

Equipment Pack

Double Dailies

Cover Athlete Bat Skin

Early Access

The most expensive edition of MLB The Show 24 is the Negro Leagues Edition, costing $124.99. This comes with everything from the Digital Deluxe Edition, but also a Steelbook, New Era cap, Barrier Breakers Diamond Choice Pack and a Legend Diamond Choice Pack.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.