"MLB told my little black a** don't win" - Dee Gordon drops shocking accusation involving Bryce Harper’s triple crown bid

For MLB All-Star Dee Strange-Gordon made shocking allegations involving Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper. The former Miami Marlins star alleged he was asked to throw away his batting title.

During the 2015 season, Dee Strange-Gordon was competing for the National League batting title against Bryce Harper (with the Washington Nationals at the time).

In an episode of the “Raw Room” podcast on Saturday, Gordon alleged he was suspended by the league for beating Harper to the batting title and ending his triple crown bid.

“So look, I got suspended in ’16 for steroids. Look at me, King. Does it look like I took steroids before?” Strange-Gordon said about his 80-game suspension over PED use in 2016.

He hinted the suspension was because he didn't let Harper win the NL batting title the previous year:

"Let me tell y’all. I ain’t gonna say no name or nothing, but let me just put it like this, back in 2015, they told my little black a**, ‘don’t win that batting championship.’ And I said ‘y’all got me f***ed up.’ They said ‘don’t do it.’

"It was a guy, I ain’t gonna say his name, he would’ve won the triple crown if I let him win the batting title. The last day of the season I beat him for the batting title. I went 3-for-4 with a home run … he won MVP that year.”

While Dee Strange-Gordon won the batting title, Bryce Harper won his first NL MVP title that year. Although Harper led the NL in home runs, he lagged behind Nolan Arenado in RBIs, meaning he wouldn't have won the Triple Crown even if Gordon had conceded the batting title.

