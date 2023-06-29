MLB Trade Deadline 2023: 5 Players San Francisco Giants could target before August 1

As the 2023 MLB trade deadline approaches, the San Francisco Giants find themselves in a position to make a push for the postseason. With a record of 45-35 and a change at a wild card spot, the Giants’ President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi, has expressed the team’s intention to be aggressive at the deadline. Here are five players the Giants could target before August 1:

Yasmani Grandal (Catcher, Chicago White Sox):

The White Sox are underperforming this season and might become sellers at the deadline. Grandal would provide offensive production behind the plate, which the Giants’ current catchers have struggled with.

Eduardo Rodriguez (Starting Pitcher, Detroit Tigers):

The pitching staff has been hampered by injuries and inconsistency. Rodriguez has had a breakout season and would give the Giants a much-needed top tier starter for their playoff push.

Lucas Giolito (Starting Picher, Chicago White Sox):

Giolito has shown flashed of being an ace and is currently at odds with the White Sox over a contract extension. The Giants could capitalize on this situation and acquire him as a starting pitching option.

Liam Hendriks (Relief Pitcher, Chicago White Sox):

Despite having a strong bullpen, adding a high-octane reliever like Hendriks would bolster the Giants’ late-inning options. Hendriks’ injury history and contract situation might make him available for the right trade package.

Tim Anderson (Shortstop, Chicago White Sox):

Anderson has struggled this season but has the potential to return to his All-Star form. With the Giants in need of infield depth and Anderson under team control for another season, he could be a valuable addition to their lineup.

It’s worth noting that the Giants could explore other trade option depending on their specific needs and the availability of players on the market. The trade deadline presents and opportunity for the Giants to strengthen their roster and increase their chances of making a deep postseason run.

