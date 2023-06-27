MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Top 5 Players Seattle Mariners could sign before August 1

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Seattle Mariners find themselves in need of offensive reinforcements to stay competitive in the tough AL West division. After a promising playoff appearance last season, the Mariners’ offense has struggled in 2023, with a high strikeout rate and lukluster performances from key players. Here are the top five players the Mariners could target before the trade deadline to bolster their lineup and make a push for the postseason.

Ryan McMahon (3B/2B/1B), Colorado Rockies:

McMahon has been hitting exceptionally well this season, displaying impressive power and solid overall production. With the ability to play multiple positions in the infield, he could provde versatility and a much-needed offensive boost for the Mariners.

Jake Cronenworth (2B), San Diego Padres:

Cronenworth has seen a dip in performance this year after two consecutive All-Star seasons. However, his track record suggests he can be an RBI machine with the ability to hit doubles consistently. Acquiring Cronenworth could be an upgrade over the struggling Kolten Wong at second base.

Eloy Jimenez (DH/OF), Chicago White Sox:

The Mariners have received little production from their designated hitter spot, and Jimenez’s offensive prowess could provide a significant upgrade. While he has dealt with injuries, Jimenez is a powerful hitter who can make a significant impact when healthy.

Michael Kopech (SP), Chicago White Sox:

With injuries to Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzalez, the Mariners could benefit from adding another starting pitcher. Kopech has shown promise with a recent string of strong performances, boasting a low ERA and high strikeout rate. Acquiring him would provide much-needed depth to the Mariners’ rotation.

The Mariners and Cardinals could strike a mutually beneficial deal, with Seattle offering pitching depth in exchange for an outfielder like O’Neill. A former Mariners prospect, O‘Neill has the potential to make an impact with his power and could provide in immediate offensive spark.

While these players represent potential trade targets for the Mariners, it remains to be seen which moves the team will make before the deadline. General Manager Jerry Dipoto has shown a willingness to be proactive in improving the roster, as demonstrated by last year’s acquisition of Carlos Santana. As the deadline approaches, Mariners fans will be eager to see how the team addresses its offensive struggles and positions itself for a playoff push in 2023.

