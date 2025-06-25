MLB Trade Deadline: 3 Phillies players who could be moved by July 30

Though currently leading the NL East with a 47-32 record, the Philadelphia Phillies are not a team without flaws, and would be looking at the trade deadline to bolster their team significantly.

Philadelphia has important areas in its roster to address, if they have any hopes of challenging in October. First and foremost, they need to get some quality relievers in, with closer Jose Alvarado having picked up a ban that will keep him out of the playoffs. Also, improved production in the outfield to complement the likes of Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber is the need of the hour.

Though most would be focusing on the players Philadelphia is set on acquiring, there may also be some significant departures from Citizens Bank Park.

Let's take a look at three such players who could be on their way out.

3 Phillies players who could be traded by July 30

#3 - Brandon Marsh

Though he is a relatively good defender in right field, Brandon Marsh's production at the plate leaves a lot to be desired, and with young and athletic outfielder Josh Rojas coming up through the ranks, Philadelphia may decide to move Brandon Marsh on before his value tanks even further.

Brandon Marsh in action against the New York Mets - Source: Getty

So far this season, Brandon Marsh is batting .257, with a meagre two home runs and only 16 RBIs in a total of 148 at-bats.

#2 - Mick Abel

Unlike the other two players mentioned, Mick Abel is not on this list due to poor performance levels. Quite the contrary, as Abel has been solid so far this season. However, with the Phillies looking to bolster more important areas of the roster to ensure they are ready for the postseason, such as their bullpen, Abel might be their best trade chip.

#1 - Max Kepler

Having signed a one-year, $10 million contract to join the Phillies in December of 2024, outfielder Max Kepler has not turned out to be the kind of investment the organization would have hoped for.

Max Kepler in action against the New York Mets - Source: Getty

Batting only .211 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs so far, this may perhaps be one of the last opportunities to move Kepler on before he loses more value.

