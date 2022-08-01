MLB Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays register interest in 2x All-Star Joey Gallo

With the trade deadline approaching, a trade for New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo looks highly probable. The Yankees have until Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. EDT to move Gallo. The Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, and Tampa Bay Rays are among the organizations reportedly interested in the Yankees outfielder.

Gallo's fall from grace has been swift and unexpected. His numbers have been abysmal since his move to New York last year.

In a recent article, "Bleacher Report" reported that the Padres, Brewers, and Rays have all shown an interest in the two-time All-Star.

In an interview with "The Athletic," Joey Gallo reflected on his time in New York. The outfielder was sincere and forthright when discussing his last year with the New York Yankees organization.

"I feel bad. "It's something I'm gonna have to really live with for the rest of my life," - said Gallo.

Gallo referenced his underwhelming season and not living up to expectations in New York.

"It's going to be tough. I didn't play well, I didn't live up to expectations. And that's a tough pill to swallow," - added Gallo

The manner in which he discussed his situation has many believing that his departure is now inevitable.

The New York Yankees acquired Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers just over a year ago

Joey Gallo swings at a pitch during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.

The two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner was acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers in July 2021. The Yankees gave up four highly rated prospects in exchange for Gallo and pitcher Joely Rodriguez.

Unfortuntaley for Aaron Boone and the Yankees, Gallo has been a liability since his arrival. He has failed to live up to the highs of previous seasons.

Gallo is currently hitting .159/.282/.339 with a .621 OPS. His batting average is the lowest of any Yankee hitter this season (aside from Andre Benintendi, who just arrived). He has struck out a total of 106 times in just 233 at-bats. His 38.8% strikout rate is the worst in the majors for any hitter with a minimum of 250 plate appearances.

With the Padres, Brewers, and Rays all still in the hunt for a playoff spot, Gallo could be a valuable addition.

The Brewers currently lead the National League Central with a 57-45 record but are only three games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals. The team is currently ranked fourth in the majors in home runs with a total of 140.

The Rays and Padres, meanwhile, are in desperate need of power hitters. They are currently ranked 22 (93) and and 25 (89) respectively in the home run rankings.

It is clear that the lights, pressure, and heavy media scrutiny of New York has not suited Joey Gallo. A change of scenery for a small-market team could be exactly what the player needs to jump-start his career.

