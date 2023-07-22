Bryce Harper's unpredictable and incredible season continued with an amazing leaping catch over a wall to record an out. Not only that, this is the first game he has ever played at first base in MLB, and his first game back on the field in a while. He has been back as a designated hitter before this game, but unable to contribute defensively this season.

Harper has shown incredible toughness after coming back so soon from his UCL injury. Few expected him to comeback as early as he did, let alone learn and play a new position to help his team. This resilience has been proven time and time again, but it is always impressive.

Talkin' Baseball shared a clip of the impressive catch that landed Bryce Harper in a camera well on Twitter.

The Phillies started the season slowly after reaching the World Series last season, but they have been one of the best teams as of late. The National League East crown may go to the Atlanta Braves, but a wild-card spot is well within reach. Seeing how hard Harper is trying on every play is inspiring to fans and his teammates as well.

Playing Bryce Harper at first base frees up the designated hitter slot for a player more suited to it. This game, it was power hitter Kyle Schwarber in the role. This may seem like a small edge, but in MLB, every advantage a team can find is worth utilizing.

BallparkFranks7 @BallparkFranks7 @TalkinBaseball_ Well we don’t need a first baseman anymore. Looks like we’ll be trading for a LF.

Sosa🇨🇴 @SaucedoSomeres @TalkinBaseball_ LMAOOO i know for a second Rob Thomson regretted putting him there till he got up

Nati Sports @Nati_Sports @TalkinBaseball_ If you don’t love Bryce Harper…find a different sport.

Some fans are rightfully concerned that Harper could have been injured on this play, to record one out in a game during July. The team needs him to be fully healthy for the rest of the season, and this felt like an unneccessary risk. It seems to have worked out, but it still gave fans a fright.

Nate McLean @NateMcLean14 Bryce Harper would break every bone in his body to make one out. He plays harder than anyone in the game, and anyone who has a problem with that is lame. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Harper is proving that even playing a brand new position can't keep him off the highlight reels.

Can Bryce Harper lead the Philadelphia Phillies to another championship opportunity?

After an unreal playoff run in 2022, Bryce Harper required surgery and a lot of time to rehabilitate. Now that he has returned, it is taking him some time to return to peak form. He has a stellar .295 batting average, but only four home runs. His apparent power deficit should resolve itself as the year goes on.

This high level of effort and vocal leadership could be even more powerful than his swing.

