Shohei Ohtani, one of the finest baseball players of this generation was also one of the cutest kids. This fact has the fans cooing at the picture of young Ohtani that has surfaced on the internet.

The Los Angeles Angels' two way player (someone who can bat and pitch) is a Japanese native. He was born in Iwate, Japan. His parents are Kayoko and Toru Ohtani. His mother, Kayoko was a national level badminton player. Toru was an amateur baseball player. He worked at a local automobile manufacturing plant and used to play in the Japanese Industrial League. Additionally, Ohtani's father used to be a coach at his little league team.

His older brother also is an amateur baseball player. Recently, the Twitter account of Baseball History Nut posted a picture of Ohtani and his father. In this picture, little Ohtani is seen with his father. Ohtani especially looks adorable in his sporty wear.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Shohei Ohtani and his dad Toru. Shohei was at a sports day event while he was in kindergarten Shohei Ohtani and his dad Toru. Shohei was at a sports day event while he was in kindergarten https://t.co/dT79GNq5av

Fans had gone wild after seeing the photo, in under some hours it has already garnered two thousand plus likes. Although, some fans seem to have a hilarious reaction to the photo as well.

"Shohei looks the exact same now just bigger" said John Mozeliak from Twitter.

"He could have probably K'd some MLBers back then too" posted Big League Chew Dynasty Baseball account.

"You could already see it! Maybe it was the hat, but you could certainly tell that we were looking at the best athlete in the history of baseball right here."

"Weird....I thought he was from outer space"

There were of course other fans who compared Shohei Ohtani's face to his father. Some even praised his father for being such a dedicated dad.

Shohei Ohtani joins a Babe Ruth exclusive club

Shohei Ohtani is the only player other than Babe Ruth, the renowned MLB legend who is also a famous two-way player. There have been other two-way players in MLB but none has gained the success and popularity such as Ohtani and Ruth have gained.

On April 3, in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Ohtani joined Babe Ruth for having hit over 100 home runs and strikeout 500 batters. In that game, Shohei Ohtani struck out 13 batters. The Los Angeles Angles won the game by 1-5.

