Shohei Ohtani endorsements: Full list of MLB superstar's insane partnership portfolio (2023)

Since making his Major League Baseball and Japan debuts in 2018, Shohei Ohtani has been pushing the limits on the field.

Ohtani recently added a gold medal for Japan and the MVP of the American League to his résumé. He has also pitched and batted for the All-Star team.

According to an annual list released Monday by Forbes, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is predicted to earn $65 million for the 2023 season (including endorsements). This would make him the highest-paid player in the sport.

Ohtani's game-changing performance led to the Angels offering him the largest-ever one-year, $30 million deal ever given to a player who is eligible for arbitration. He could soon agree to the first $500 million contract in North American sports given the looming unrestricted free agency.

The $24.5 million rise is the largest one-year increase in MLB history, and it is a record pay for an arbitration-eligible player (Mookie Betts' $27 million salary in 2020 being the previous high).

Shohei Ohtani is expected to earn $35 million dollars in endorsements in 2023.

No other MLB player is expected to earn over $5 million.







Here's the complete list of Shohei Ohtani's endorsements:

Fanatics (struck in an exclusive multiyear memorabilia deal) on July 20, 2021 ASICS, Descente, Japan Airlines, Nishikawa Co., Hugo Boss, New Era, Panini, Fanatics, Oakley, Topps, and Seiko Watch will all be present in 2021. FTX (joined as a worldwide ambassador) on November 16, 2021 MLB The Show 22, Nintendo Direct (a promotional video game) in February 2022. April 2022: New and renewed endorsement partnerships with FTX, Kowa, Mitsubishi Bank, Salesforce, ASICS, Descente, Fanatics, Topps, Panini, and Hugo Boss are expected to generate a combined $20 million in revenue. Porsche Japan (becoming a brand ambassador) August 2022 New Balance (who became an ambassador and will use their equipment on the pitch) 2023

Ohtani has a sponsorship agreement with New Balance, a sportswear and footwear company located in Boston.

Front Office Sports @FOS NEWS: Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has signed a long-term footwear and apparel deal with New Balance. NEWS: Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has signed a long-term footwear and apparel deal with New Balance. https://t.co/X4kOLDL0ZN

"NEWS: Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has signed a long-term footwear and apparel deal with New Balance." - FOS

MLB awards won by Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani has been among the league's finest players despite representing one of the league's poorest organizations, the Los Angeles Angels.

He earned the American League Rookie of the Year honor, a Silver Slugger award, and the American League MVP in 2021 throughout that period.

Ohtani, a two-time All-Star, became the first player in MLB history to be an All-Star as both a pitcher and a hitter when he was selected as the starting pitcher and bat for the 2021 All-Star Game.

