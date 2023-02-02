Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts may have another calling after he finishes his baseball career. He's currently bowling in the U.S. Open in Indianapolis and isn't doing too badly.

The tournament is composed of 108 bowlers. All either made their way to this tournament through competing or were given an exemption to compete by the U.S. Bowling Congress.

Betts was given an exemption to compete in this tournament. After round one, he finds himself in the middle of the pack. But who he is tied with is more interesting. Betts is tied with Jason Belmonte, who is considered the world's greatest bowler.

It's quite an accomplishment for someone whose full-time job is on the baseball field. Fans can't believe how legit Mookie Betts is on the lanes. They knew he loved to bowl, but not many understand just how good he is.

"What a story. Lots of talk of great 2-sport athletes in the past. Mookie might be cementing his name as one of those all-time greats at this point. His resume in baseball is already nearly cemented as a Hall of Famer," one fan tweeted.

"Who do you think you are, Mookie is," another fan tweeted.

LovinBlue @LovinBlue @GreggDoyelStar I can't help myself from being a big Mookie fan, even if he did start in that city on the other coast. @GreggDoyelStar I can't help myself from being a big Mookie fan, even if he did start in that city on the other coast.

Fans are hoping he can pull through and win this thing. The baseball world would explode if a baseball player won the U.S. Open.

It won't be an easy field for Betts to get through. Some of the greatest bowlers from all over the world are at this tournament. If he wants to win this thing, he'll need to bowl some of the best games of his life.

Mookie Betts is used to success

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts

Betts has a laundry list of baseball accomplishments and awards. He was the 2018 American League MVP as a member of the Boston Red Sox. That same year, he was the AL batting champion and a World Series winner.

He was a key part of why the Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 and the same with the Dodgers in 2020. Not many baseball players even make it to the World Series, let alone win it twice in a three-year span on two different teams.

There's no doubt Mookie Betts will do whatever he can this upcoming season to help the Los Angeles Dodgers win another World Series. The question is, do they have enough talent to do so?

