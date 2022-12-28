Shohei Ohtani has done nothing but impress MLB fans ever since he came to the league in 2018. He's been toted as the league's unicorn with his ability to both pitch and hit at an elite level. He's nothing short of a modern-day Babe Ruth.

The Los Angeles Angels have seemingly figured out the best way to deploy Ohtani during the season. When he wasn't pitching, the team deployed him as their designated hitter. This took a lot of workload off his arm and it really showed when he was on the mound.

As a hitter, Ohtani had a better OPS+ than Mookie Betts and Vlad Guerrero Jr.



As a pitcher, Shohei Ohtani had a better ERA+ than Max Scherzer and Carlos Rodón. As a hitter, Ohtani had a better OPS+ than Mookie Betts and Vlad Guerrero Jr.

ERA+ takes a pitcher's ERA and adjusts it for ballpark factors and opponents. It's deemed the most universally accepted tool for measuring a pitcher's performance.

Ohtani had a better ERA+ than both Carlos Rodon and Max Scherzer. On top of that, he had a better OPS+ than Mookie Betts and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He rivals the league's top hitters and pitchers, which is absurd.

"He's in a league of his own, incredible talent!" one fan tweeted.

"The one and only unicorn," another fan explained.

As a hitter, Ohtani had a better OPS+ than Mookie Betts and Vlad Guerrero Jr.



"The one & only unicorn."

Joshua Gray @BumpinFresh @TheAthletic @jaysonst The long term impact of Ohtani is going to be interesting - for generations players have been made to pick a path between pitching and position. Now, maybe, that will happen less often. Ten years from now, there might be a lot of players doing this. @TheAthletic @jaysonst The long term impact of Ohtani is going to be interesting - for generations players have been made to pick a path between pitching and position. Now, maybe, that will happen less often. Ten years from now, there might be a lot of players doing this.

Some fans are hoping that this is the start of two-way players becoming the norm in baseball. Many players grow up both hitting and pitching but are told to pick one or the other as they get older. If this was never a thing in the first place, who knows how many Shohei Ohtani-type players there could have been?

Pizza @ClaytonnManning @TheAthletic @Jared_Tims @jaysonst This season will go down as the biggest mvp robbery in history @TheAthletic @Jared_Tims @jaysonst This season will go down as the biggest mvp robbery in history

Other fans can't believe he didn't win the MVP Award this year. They think he was outright robbed of the award as he was the best player on both sides of the ball.

Shohei Ohtani has found himself these last two seasons

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics

Shohei Ohtani is coming off consecutive All-Star game appearances. He's gotten comfortable with the pace of play in the MLB. In 2022, his 666 plate appearances were the most in his MLB career. He raised his batting average from .257 in 2021 to .273 in 2022.

His biggest jump came on the mound this season. He held a respectable 15-9 record. It seemed as if the only game that the Angels won was when Ohtani was on the bump. He lowered his ERA from 3.18 to 2.33. He also had a career-high of 219 strikeouts.

Ohtani is one of the most complete players we have ever seen enter this league. It will be interesting to see if he ushers in a new generation of two-way players.

