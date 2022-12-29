Seeking to counter the free-spending ways of their rivals, the Atlanta Braves have been signing their young stars to long-term contracts. These deals often require a certain bit of risk from both parties, but can also be mutually beneficial.

For the team, the risk is of inking a player who doesn't live up to the projected production of their early seasons. However, he can also provide a star player's services at bargain value in later years if that player becomes a standout.

For players, they risk not being paid market value if they do become a star. But they still achieve long-term financial security at a young age.

The Braves are banking on the promise of many members of their young core, locking down seven players (so far) to deals that will see them under team control through the remainder of the decade – and in some cases, beyond.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff



C Sean Murphy (2028)

1B Matt Olson (2030)

2B Ozzie Albies (2027)

3B Austin Riley (2033)

OF Michael Harris II (2032)

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. (2028)

SP Spencer Strider (2029)



WOW. The Braves have locked up a RIDICULOUS amount of young talentC Sean Murphy (2028)1B Matt Olson (2030)2B Ozzie Albies (2027)3B Austin Riley (2033)OF Michael Harris II (2032)OF Ronald Acuña Jr. (2028)SP Spencer Strider (2029)WOW. The Braves have locked up a RIDICULOUS amount of young talent 💰C Sean Murphy (2028)1B Matt Olson (2030)2B Ozzie Albies (2027)3B Austin Riley (2033)OF Michael Harris II (2032)OF Ronald Acuña Jr. (2028)SP Spencer Strider (2029)WOW. https://t.co/AN0G2xpeoh

Baseball fans all over have a wide variety of opinions on the Braves' strategy, with those opinions seeming to vary widely depending on whether they count themselves as an Atlanta friend or foe. Some rival fans – especially those wearing New York Mets caps – have gone as far as to accuse Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos of playing "dirty pool" in his dealings with these players.

Kev ©  @MrMetKevC @BRWalkoff The players union should be pissed and look into these players taking lesser deals @BRWalkoff The players union should be pissed and look into these players taking lesser deals

Other fans, notably a number of Atlanta Braves' ones, welcome the signings. They are quick to pat Anthopoulos on the back for having the foresight and commitment to lock up the team's core for years to come.

Many fans are just dumbfounded at the Atlanta Braves' ability to pull off this number of long-term, team-friendly deals.

At least one major league city where the Braves actually called home long ago – Boston – has a disgruntled fan base that wishes the Red Sox would have taken this approach a decade ago. The Boston Red Sox have seen their core of young players traded off or depart via free agency in recent years, and Beantown fans are a bit sore at general manager Chaim Bloom.

Atlanta Braves in great shape if contracts work out

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases.

The Atlanta Braves, winners of the 2021 World Series, seem to be committed to winning more championships throughout the decade. On Tuesday, catcher Sean Murphy signed with the Braves through 2028.

The team has also inked first baseman Matt Olson through 2030, second baseman Ozzie Albies through 2027, third baseman Austin Riley through 2023, outfielders Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II through 2028 and 2032, respectively, and starting pitcher Spencer Strider through 2029.

