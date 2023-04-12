Luis Arraez became the first Miami Marlins player in history to complete the cycle, a feat he accomplished with an impressive win. Hitting for the cycle means you hit a single, a double, a triple, and a home run all in the same game. The fact that he accomplished the feat against the Philadelphia Phillies makes it all the more impressive.

Arraez was traded to the Miami Marlins this past offseason by the Minnesota Twins. This was somewhat of a surprising trade considering he won the American League Batting Title with a batting average of .316. But he has taken his talents to South Beach and is continuing to show up, this time by making history.

Talkin' Baseball shared footage of the final hit Luis Arraez recorded to achieve the feat on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Luis Arraez with the first cycle in Marlins history! Luis Arraez with the first cycle in Marlins history! https://t.co/5QkvTAbTet

Luis Arraez has carved out a rather good claim to being the best hitter in the game today. His current batting average of .537 is a ridiculous mark.

Jesus @jata_Tra @TalkinBaseball_ The true best hitter in baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The true best hitter in baseball

This is a surprising first cycle hit for the Miami Marlins in their 31-year history considering the team's success. They have won championships, but never had a player record every type of hit in a single game.

JJViolence @jobey40 @TalkinBaseball_ He’s picking up where he left off and then some damn @TalkinBaseball_ He’s picking up where he left off and then some damn

Brianna N @BriannaN19 @TalkinBaseball_ The fact that a single was the last hit he needed makes it even better in my opinion. #AllArraez @TalkinBaseball_ The fact that a single was the last hit he needed makes it even better in my opinion. #AllArraez

Hitting for the cycle is a technically meaningless statistic, but it is special due to its rarity. MLB has been around for well over a century, and hitting for the cycle has happened only 340 times. Fun statistics like this are simply another avenue that helps us recognize the greatness of these players.

Tyler Wainfeld @TylerWainfeld Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Luis Arraez with the first cycle in Marlins history! Luis Arraez with the first cycle in Marlins history! https://t.co/5QkvTAbTet The Marlins won two World Series titles before getting a cycle. Baseball never ceases to amaze twitter.com/talkinbaseball… The Marlins won two World Series titles before getting a cycle. Baseball never ceases to amaze twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Miami Marlins fans were quick to give Luis Arraez his flowers, and they are thrilled he is on their team.

Can Luis Arraez lead the Miami Marlins to a playoff spot?

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies

The Miami Marlins have a very young but exciting team. Between Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr., they are electric on offense. Their pitching staff is led by the reigning Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara. They may not be able to win a championship this season, but a wildcard spot is definitely possible.

The Marlins are thriving, and this history-making performance from Arraez has energized the fanbase.

Poll : 0 votes