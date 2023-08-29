Max Scherzer returned and stood in front of New York Mets fans for the first time since being traded to the Texas Rangers last month. The organization honored him with a tribute video of his time with the team, but the fans quickly proved that this may have been a mistake when they serenaded their former ace with boos.

In many ways, he met the lofty expectations Mets fans had for him when he signed. However, high-profile meltdowns in key games against the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves tarnished his reputation. A controversial interview where he revealed the Mets' long-term plans after being traded also did him no favors.

Jomboy Media posted a video of the tribute package shown during the game, with many boos heard at the end.

Max Scherzer left behind a strange, almost unique legacy with the New York Mets. He was never as transformative to their pitching staff as they hoped, but he wasn't a bust. However, he also did not spend much time there, which led many to question why he got a tribute video. They are typically reserved for beloved players making their first return, which Scherzer evidently is not.

When a player is traded away, his return can often be awkward, especially when he's a future Hall of Famer. He seemed excited to be in front of New York Mets fans again. Perhaps, the boos didn't bother him too much.

Fans from around the MLB had a wide range of reactions to Scherzer getting booed in his return to New York. He never really did anything wrong, other than his ejection and suspension for using sticky stuff. Despite serving the ejection, he maintained his innocence of using a foreign substance.

This is not the kind of homecoming players dream about when they return to their home stadiums.

The Texas Rangers needed Max Scherzer so much more than the New York Mets did

Thanks to the New York Mets' disastrous season, there were two top-tier pitchers available at the trade deadline. The Rangers knew they would be in a battle with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners for the division, so they did not hesitate.

Max Scherzer was a perfect addition to the Texas Rangers pitching staff, who were talented but ravaged by injury. They needed reinforcements in a big way and found it in their deal with the Mets. With the injuries to Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, they were thrilled to receive a Cy Young winner.