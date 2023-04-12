The Philadelphia Phillies treated fans to a beloved $1 hot dog night on Tuesday. While the front office was preparing for this promotion, they likely didn't plan for an all-out food fight to take place.

That's exactly what happened as hot dogs and garbage flew across the stands. This was probably a dream come true for any kid in attendance, but maybe not so much for the adults who were at the game.

Sixto Lezcano @mleif Everyone's throwing hot dogs. The "here come the pretzels" moment has come to life.

It's not a good look for any fanbase to be doing things like this. It brings unwanted attention to the team and could limit new people from coming to the park.

It's possible these fans ruined any future cheap food promotions for the remainder of the season. The team can't have another one of these situations happen again or they could get in trouble from the league.

"Dog days of spring!" one fan tweeted.

"Glad this didn't happen at $1 ice cream night," tweeted another fan.

"I swear if they take away dollar dog night bc of these a**holes I'm gonna scream" tweeted another fan.

Fans are not too pleased to see something like this happen. The concessions were slammed with people waiting a long time for their hot dogs. It doesn't make a ton of sense to miss a good portion of the game for a hot dog that you're not going to eat.

kj @katejock the guy at the end of my row got hit with one COVERED in mustard and has a massive stain on his world series patch raul ibañez jersey. my heart hurts.

James O'Hara @nextyeardc I've seen two videos of Philly Dollar Hot Dog night, this one and one of ridiculously long concessions lines so I have a lot of questions for these people

No matter how it started, the situation turned into something extremely immature. Citizens Bank Park was turned into an elementary school cafeteria on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Phillies need to turn it around

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies haven't gotten off to the start that they were hoping for. Heading into Wednesday, they have a 4-7 record. They haven't gotten quality starts from their starting pitchers. Only once has a starter gone at least six innings. This has taxed their bullpen early on in the season.

Aside from pitching, they need to get their bats hot. The team is struggling without the power of Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper. However, the team could see Harper return well before he was expected.

Harper had Tommy John surgery in the offseason and initial reports were that he could return after the All-Star break. He's been taking swings in the cage lately and has been crushing the ball. While he looks ready, Harper still hasn't been cleared to slide.

The Phillies need to turn it around before Harper returns. They can't afford to dig themselves in too big of a hole, not with how hot the Atlanta Braves have started the season.

