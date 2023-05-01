Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has been out of action since the 2022 World Series, but that is about to change. Harper underwent Tommy John surgery during the offseason to repair his UCL and has apparently completed a miraculously fast recovery. With his return, the Phillies have their best player and undisputed team leader back, which could be an absolute game-changer.

Harper is one of the best offensive players in the entire league. He led the Phillies to the World Series in 2022 against all odds, making clutch hit after clutch hit. Considering he has only missed the first month or so of the season, there is no reason to think he won't be an MVP candidate.

MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that Harper had been cleared to play and will make his 2023 debut against the Dodgers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Only 159 days after Tommy John surgery, two-time MVP Bryce Harper has been cleared to play by the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell ESPN. A remarkable recovery, shattering expectations he’d return in July. He's expected to be in the lineup starting at designated hitter Tuesday. Only 159 days after Tommy John surgery, two-time MVP Bryce Harper has been cleared to play by the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell ESPN. A remarkable recovery, shattering expectations he’d return in July. He's expected to be in the lineup starting at designated hitter Tuesday.

Bryce Harper made it clear on his Instagram that he is more than ready for his triumphant return.

Needless to say, Philadelphia Phillies fans are on cloud nine right now. Even the most optimistic would be wary of predicting a return in May. Even now that he will be playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers, it doesn't seem real. The New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, and Miami Marlins know the race for the National League East is just getting started.

Few players mean more to their team than what Harper means to the Phillies. He is the face of one of the most historic franchises in baseball and his return is an event that deserves celebration. But for all the celebration, fans of rival teams know that games against the Philadelphia Phillies just got a lot harder.

The Phillies have been off to a slow start thus far in 2023, finding themselves in fourth place in the vaunted National League East. However, the addition of Trea Turner and now Bryce Harper's early return brings the division crown into the spotlight.

Harper is making his return just 159 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and the league is on notice.

How did Bryce Harper return to the Philadelphia Phillies so quickly?

Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago White Sox

Other than having Wolverine-esque healing abilities, Bryce Harper has put in the work to make this return possible. In addition to his rehabilitation, he has learned to play first base so he can be on the field as soon as possible.

The countdown to Harper's first dinger of the season has started, and we probably won't be waiting long.

Poll : 0 votes