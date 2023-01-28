Former Philadelphia Phillies great Cole Hamels is looking to make his return to the MLB. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2020, and he only made one start that year with the Atlanta Braves.

He tried to make a comeback in 2021. Hamels signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers but couldn't get healthy enough to get going. It's been a rough couple of seasons for the left-handed veteran.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Cole Hamels threw for teams today in Arlington, Texas, and was said to look “insanely good.” Predicts he will receive interest off this session. 88-91 mph. Cole Hamels threw for teams today in Arlington, Texas, and was said to look “insanely good.” Predicts he will receive interest off this session. 88-91 mph.

Hamels recently threw in front of several teams and sat at 89-91 MPH. He reportedly looked "insanely good." Baseball insider Jon Heyman predicts some teams will be interested in him after his bullpen session.

MLB Twitter has heard this story before. They don't have much faith in Hamels anymore, especially after the Dodgers signed him and he couldn't get healthy enough to make their rotation.

"Ahh the yearly Cole Hamels comeback tweet," one fan explained.

"Ahh the yearly Cole Hamels comeback tweet," one fan explained.

"His arm is cooked," another fan tweeted.

"His arm is cooked," another fan tweeted.

colleen @cmmcguire @JonHeyman Dude needs to pack it up @JonHeyman Dude needs to pack it up

Fans think Cole Hamels is past his time. It's going to be tough for someone with an injury history to return after being away from the game for over two years.

K. C. @kc_dos_siete @JonHeyman How can he look insanely good in a bullpen working 88-91 @JonHeyman How can he look insanely good in a bullpen working 88-91

Fans had a hard time believing that he looked good sitting in the low 90s. He'd be one of the slowest pitchers in the league if he were to sign with someone. But Johnny Cueto saw good success last season while averaging a 91 MPH fastball.

It's going to be tough for Cole Hamels to make a comeback

Atlanta Braves Summer Workouts

Cole Hamels had a great career with the Philadelphia Phillies. In 10 seasons in Philadelphia, he compiled a 114-90 record with a 3.30 ERA. Hamels made three All-Star game appearances during that time as well. He helped the Phillies win the World Series in 2008 and was named World Series MVP.

He kept up that success when he was traded to the Texas Rangers. In four seasons in Texas, he had a 38-21 record with a 3.90 ERA. He spent two seasons with the Chicago Cubs in 2018 and 2019, seeing similar success.

Things took a turn when the Atlanta Braves signed him in 2020. He appeared in one game before injuring his shoulder.

The shoulder can be tricky to recover fully. Given his age, and not having pitched for two seasons, all odds are against him. It will be interesting to see if any team takes a gamble on Cole Hamels this upcoming season.

