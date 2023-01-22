Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins are nearing a deal to bring the free agent to Miami. They're not the only team after the slugger, as the Minnesota Twins are interested as well.

The Marlins and Twins were involved in a trade that sent Luis Arreaez to Miami for Pablo Lopez and two prospects. Both of these teams are looking to make serious strides next season.

Yuli Gurriel appears to be moving toward a deal with the Marlins, sources tell Mark Feinsand and Brian McTaggart. Nothing finalized.

Gurriel would likely see limited time at first base alongside Garrett Cooper if they were to sign him. The team has Jorge Soler, who seems to be the team's first choice at DH.

Baseball fans are surprised to hear that Miami has been so aggressive lately. They have to be aggressive if they plan to keep up in the division. Both the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies made huge acquisitions in the off-season.

"Baseball will run through Miami this year," one fan explained.

"Kim Ng has been so aggressive the last few weeks which is nice for a change," another fan tweeted.

"Kim Ng has been so aggressive the last few weeks which is nice for a change," another fan tweeted.

Yuli Gurriel isn't coming off of his best season. The 38-year-old only hit eight home runs last year, but there's always hope with a change of scenery.

Not that I'm a BA type of guy, but this would give the Marlins the last two AL batting champions.

Marlins are shaping up to be pretty interesting this season

Fans are excited to see this Miami Marlins roster take shape. They'll definitely be an interesting team to watch next season, with Jazz Chisholm moving to center field.

Yuli Gurriel could see a limited role if he signs with Miami

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Two

Given his age, production value, and crowded Miami infield, Gurriel may see a limited role if he signs with the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is the team's first baseman at the moment. He's coming off a .261 season at the plate while hitting nine home runs over 414 at-bats.

Gurriel won't be much of an upgrade at this position. And with both players being right-handed hitters, they won't be a platoon option.

It's likely he won't see much time at third base, given his age and the team signing Jean Segura in the off-season. Miami plans to use Segura as the team's starting third baseman. They also have the speedy Jon Berti, who became a utility man in Miami.

It's not the best fit for Yuli Gurriel. It will be interesting to see who he chooses to sign with. Will he be okay with not playing every day? If so, the Marlins are the perfect team to wind down his career with.

