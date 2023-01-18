With Spring Training right around the corner, the 2023 MLB season is shaping up to be must-see TV. There's been a ton of free-agent signings, alongside a couple of trades that have shaken up the league.

MLB analyst Ben Verlander took a crack at ranking the top five starting pitching rotations in the league heading into the 2023 season. If you're familiar with Ben, then it should be no surprise which team he ranked number one.

Ben Verlander is the younger brother of newly signed New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander. He has a track record of talking highly about his brother, but can you blame him? JV is one of baseball's best, even at the ripe old age of 39.

Baseball fans on Twitter have grown tired of Ben talking about his brother every chance he gets. They think he's a broken record with how much he talks about his brother.

"Nepotism is alive and well," one fan explained.

"This dude is a joke," another fan tweeted.

Some MLB fans believe the New York Mets pitching staff could run into some trouble later in the season. Given the age of Verlander and Max Scherzer, fans are predicting a dead-arm period for the Mets staff.

The Phillies have Wheeler, Nola, Suarez, and Walker and aren't even top 5

Other fans think Ben left a couple of teams off the list. The Los Angeles Dodgers come to mind with lefties Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias. They are certainly a team with a feared starting rotation heading into the 2023 season, especially if Noah Syndergaard can return to form.

The World Baseball Classic will be a great precursor to the 2023 MLB season

World Baseball Classic - Championship Round - Game 3 - United States v Puerto Rico

This baseball season will be unlike any other we have seen in quite some time, thanks to the World Baseball Classic. The tournament is slated to start on 8 March and run through to 21 March.

The WBC brings together the best baseball talent. It's one of the only times fans get to see MLB stars playing alongside players from various professional baseball leagues.

The last World Baseball Classic was played in 2017 when Team USA took home the title. They'll look to repeat with a loaded roster, but they're not the only team with a stacked roster. Team Japan, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic all have great rosters.

The WBC will be a great tournament to kick off the 2023 baseball season.

