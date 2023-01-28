The MLB recently released rankings of the top 100 prospects in baseball, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have seven of them, the second most. Considering they are coming off one of the best regular seasons of all time with 111 wins, this is somewhat surprising. The only team with more top prospects is the Baltimore Orioles, who finished the 2022 season with 83 wins.
The Dodgers are primed to start another dynasty. Not only are they more than willing to pay for star players, they have plenty coming down the pipe. Even if only half of them turn into big league starters, they will be set. They are one of the best-run organizations in baseball, as evidenced by their surplus of top prospects.
The MLB's official account posted the teams with the most prospects in the league via Twitter.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of stars in Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Clayton Kershaw. Adding players like Betts and Freeman shows the Dodgers' ability to recognize players they can acquire who would be a good fit. Kershaw is a lifetime Dodger, and perhaps some of these top-ranked prospects can be as well.
Sports fans often get tired of teams that are able to sustain success, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. They just find ways to seemingly win forever. Having a strong scouting department paired with excellent player development is the secret to these teams’ success. Having the financial ability to run the team as one of the best in the world is a huge factor as well.
The Los Angeles Dodgers need their prospects to pay off due to the increasing strength of the National League West. The San Diego Padres are one of the most star-studded teams ever assembled, and the San Francisco Giants are always lurking. The farm systems for these teams will be critical in the divisional race year in and year out.
It will be exciting to see how the Dodgers' prospects develop and potentially become superstars in the big leagues.
Can the Los Angeles Dodgers beat their 2022 total of 111 wins in 2023?
The Dodgers will be very good once again in 2023, but living up to the 2022 mark will be incredibly difficult. If they are able to get close to that win total, their season will be an unmitigated success.
The Dodgers are primed for success in 2023 and beyond thanks to the consistent great work done by the organization.