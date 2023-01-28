The MLB recently released rankings of the top 100 prospects in baseball, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have seven of them, the second most. Considering they are coming off one of the best regular seasons of all time with 111 wins, this is somewhat surprising. The only team with more top prospects is the Baltimore Orioles, who finished the 2022 season with 83 wins.

The Dodgers are primed to start another dynasty. Not only are they more than willing to pay for star players, they have plenty coming down the pipe. Even if only half of them turn into big league starters, they will be set. They are one of the best-run organizations in baseball, as evidenced by their surplus of top prospects.

The MLB's official account posted the teams with the most prospects in the league via Twitter.

MLB @MLB



How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way.How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way. 🌟How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? https://t.co/nY9nWZNAEk

The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of stars in Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Clayton Kershaw. Adding players like Betts and Freeman shows the Dodgers' ability to recognize players they can acquire who would be a good fit. Kershaw is a lifetime Dodger, and perhaps some of these top-ranked prospects can be as well.

Peter @_pgv_ MLB @MLB



How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way.How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way. 🌟How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? https://t.co/nY9nWZNAEk LA is set for the next 10 years, and we still have the Ohtani offer coming next year lmao. twitter.com/mlb/status/161… LA is set for the next 10 years, and we still have the Ohtani offer coming next year lmao. twitter.com/mlb/status/161…

Derek @Dloading_II MLB @MLB



How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way.How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way. 🌟How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? https://t.co/nY9nWZNAEk To those that don’t watch baseball & wonder why the dodgers always got talent … prospects baby, prospects. twitter.com/mlb/status/161… To those that don’t watch baseball & wonder why the dodgers always got talent … prospects baby, prospects. twitter.com/mlb/status/161…

Nick Right @DodgerDougan MLB @MLB



How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way.How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way. 🌟How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? https://t.co/nY9nWZNAEk Dodgers gonna be in WS contention for the foreseeable future twitter.com/mlb/status/161… Dodgers gonna be in WS contention for the foreseeable future twitter.com/mlb/status/161…

Sports fans often get tired of teams that are able to sustain success, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. They just find ways to seemingly win forever. Having a strong scouting department paired with excellent player development is the secret to these teams’ success. Having the financial ability to run the team as one of the best in the world is a huge factor as well.

LLKRICHLORD👑 @Chief_elijah_ MLB @MLB



How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way.How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way. 🌟How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? https://t.co/nY9nWZNAEk There it is L'A with 7 fuck those blue guys twitter.com/mlb/status/161… There it is L'A with 7 fuck those blue guys twitter.com/mlb/status/161…

Kimberly @kimballzzzzz MLB @MLB



How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way.How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way. 🌟How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? https://t.co/nY9nWZNAEk This is just crazy twitter.com/mlb/status/161… This is just crazy twitter.com/mlb/status/161…

The Los Angeles Dodgers need their prospects to pay off due to the increasing strength of the National League West. The San Diego Padres are one of the most star-studded teams ever assembled, and the San Francisco Giants are always lurking. The farm systems for these teams will be critical in the divisional race year in and year out.

Lugo (Team Lux) @bookoflugo MLB @MLB



How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way.How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way. 🌟How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? https://t.co/nY9nWZNAEk Insane the dodgers are doing this still twitter.com/mlb/status/161… Insane the dodgers are doing this still twitter.com/mlb/status/161…

Stinkypeeete @ELProspector818 twitter.com/mlb/status/161… MLB @MLB



How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way.How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way. 🌟How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? https://t.co/nY9nWZNAEk Crazy how we “ buy our talent “ yet we still have a top 5 farm in the league lol #BleedBlue Crazy how we “ buy our talent “ yet we still have a top 5 farm in the league lol #BleedBlue twitter.com/mlb/status/161…

doyers por favor @doyersporfavor MLB @MLB



How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way.How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? No shortage of future stars on the way. 🌟How many Top 100 prospects does your team have? https://t.co/nY9nWZNAEk Dodgers taking a year off from high-risk investments to see how they can supplement their young core is wise and will pay dividends in the long run when the Padres inevitably fade away twitter.com/mlb/status/161… Dodgers taking a year off from high-risk investments to see how they can supplement their young core is wise and will pay dividends in the long run when the Padres inevitably fade away twitter.com/mlb/status/161…

It will be exciting to see how the Dodgers' prospects develop and potentially become superstars in the big leagues.

Can the Los Angeles Dodgers beat their 2022 total of 111 wins in 2023?

Division Series, Game 2: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers will be very good once again in 2023, but living up to the 2022 mark will be incredibly difficult. If they are able to get close to that win total, their season will be an unmitigated success.

The Dodgers are primed for success in 2023 and beyond thanks to the consistent great work done by the organization.

Poll : 0 votes