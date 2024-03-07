MLB World Series Odds 2024: Early postseason predictions ft. Dodgers, Yankees & more

  • home icon
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 07, 2024 17:28 GMT
The World Series is the ultimate goal of every single team, but not all of them will even come close. Every team sets out (for the most part, tanking teams not included) to achieve that goal every year. Even if it's a long shot, they'd like to be the last team standing.

Naturally, each team has a theoretical chance of doing that. For sports betting, this is applied as the odds. The stronger a team, the better their odds of winning it all. Before the season begins, odds are made and they change with every addition, subtraction or revelation.

Here are the current odds with less than a month remaining until Opening Day. The Los Angeles Dodgers, to no one's surprise, lead the way.

TeamOdds (via DraftKings)
Dodgers+350
Braves+450
Astros+800
Yankees+1000
Orioles+1200
Rangers+1400
Phillies+1500
Blue Jays+2000
Mariners+2000
Twins+2000
Cubs+2500
Diamondbacks+3500
Rays+3500
Cardinals+3500
Reds+4500
Mets+4500
Red Sox+5000
Giants+5500
Tigers+6000
Padres+6000
Guardians+7000
Marlins+7000
Brewers+9000
Royals+13000
Angels+15000
Pirates+15000
Nationals+20000
White Sox+25000
Rockies+40000
Athletics+40000

Which of these teams will be the last one standing? Keep an eye on the odds as the season progresses, because things will change.

Exploring the World Series odds for 2024 MLB season

The Dodgers won over 100 games last year. Then, they added Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez and Tyler Glasnow. They boast the most talented roster and have the best odds as a result.

The oddsmakers don't believe it's a particularly wide gap, though. Last year, the Atlanta Braves had the best roster in baseball. They've also added pieces, and the sportsbooks believe they should not be counted out.

The Braves have good World Series odds
The Braves have good World Series odds

Shockingly, neither of the two teams that played in the 2023 World Series are in the top five in terms of odds. The Texas Rangers have the sixth-best odds of repeating, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have the 12th-best odds.

The New York Yankees, fresh off missing the postseason entirely, have the fourth-best odds of adding their 28th World Series ring.

