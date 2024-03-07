MLB World Series Odds 2024: Early postseason predictions ft. Dodgers, Yankees & more

The World Series is the ultimate goal of every single team, but not all of them will even come close. Every team sets out (for the most part, tanking teams not included) to achieve that goal every year. Even if it's a long shot, they'd like to be the last team standing.

Naturally, each team has a theoretical chance of doing that. For sports betting, this is applied as the odds. The stronger a team, the better their odds of winning it all. Before the season begins, odds are made and they change with every addition, subtraction or revelation.

Here are the current odds with less than a month remaining until Opening Day. The Los Angeles Dodgers, to no one's surprise, lead the way.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Team Odds (via DraftKings) Dodgers +350 Braves +450 Astros +800 Yankees +1000 Orioles +1200 Rangers +1400 Phillies +1500 Blue Jays +2000 Mariners +2000 Twins +2000 Cubs +2500 Diamondbacks +3500 Rays +3500 Cardinals +3500 Reds +4500 Mets +4500 Red Sox +5000 Giants +5500 Tigers +6000 Padres +6000 Guardians +7000 Marlins +7000 Brewers +9000 Royals +13000 Angels +15000 Pirates +15000 Nationals +20000 White Sox +25000 Rockies +40000 Athletics +40000

Which of these teams will be the last one standing? Keep an eye on the odds as the season progresses, because things will change.

Exploring the World Series odds for 2024 MLB season

The Dodgers won over 100 games last year. Then, they added Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez and Tyler Glasnow. They boast the most talented roster and have the best odds as a result.

The oddsmakers don't believe it's a particularly wide gap, though. Last year, the Atlanta Braves had the best roster in baseball. They've also added pieces, and the sportsbooks believe they should not be counted out.

The Braves have good World Series odds

Shockingly, neither of the two teams that played in the 2023 World Series are in the top five in terms of odds. The Texas Rangers have the sixth-best odds of repeating, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have the 12th-best odds.

The New York Yankees, fresh off missing the postseason entirely, have the fourth-best odds of adding their 28th World Series ring.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.