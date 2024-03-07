MLB World Series Odds 2024: Early postseason predictions ft. Dodgers, Yankees & more

The World Series is the ultimate goal of every single team, but not all of them will even come close. Every team sets out (for the most part, tanking teams not included) to achieve that goal every year. Even if it's a long shot, they'd like to be the last team standing.
Naturally, each team has a theoretical chance of doing that. For sports betting, this is applied as the odds. The stronger a team, the better their odds of winning it all. Before the season begins, odds are made and they change with every addition, subtraction or revelation.
Here are the current odds with less than a month remaining until Opening Day. The Los Angeles Dodgers, to no one's surprise, lead the way.
Which of these teams will be the last one standing? Keep an eye on the odds as the season progresses, because things will change.
Exploring the World Series odds for 2024 MLB season
The Dodgers won over 100 games last year. Then, they added Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez and Tyler Glasnow. They boast the most talented roster and have the best odds as a result.
The oddsmakers don't believe it's a particularly wide gap, though. Last year, the Atlanta Braves had the best roster in baseball. They've also added pieces, and the sportsbooks believe they should not be counted out.
Shockingly, neither of the two teams that played in the 2023 World Series are in the top five in terms of odds. The Texas Rangers have the sixth-best odds of repeating, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have the 12th-best odds.
The New York Yankees, fresh off missing the postseason entirely, have the fourth-best odds of adding their 28th World Series ring.
