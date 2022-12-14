MLB Year in Search 2022: Top 3 most trending MLB teams of the year

Google Trends has released its search statistics for 2022. MLB teams have featured in the top searched sports franchises this year. Of the top 10 sports teams that were searched on Google by users in the United States last year, three were MLB teams.

In this article, we will be exploring which teams appeared most often in searches during the 2022 season. The data is drawn from the published lists supplied by Google Trends.

Most Googled MLB teams in 2022

#3 Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Indians changed their name to the Cleveland Guardians after 106 years. Naturally, this drew a large reaction from fans, who ensured they shared their thoughts on the change.

Additionally, the Guardians had the youngest roster in the MLB and boasted an array of exciting and dynamic young players like Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan. The team was the ninth most searched team overall and the third most searched MLB team.

#2 San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres reinvented themselves in 2022. Long eclipsed in the NL West by the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, the Padres had quite the run in 2022.

The team beat the Dodgers and the New York Mets to make it to the NLCS in their first full-season playoff appearance since 2006. Padres fans were responsible for taking a renewed interest in their team as they began to contend in the notoriously difficult NL West in 2022.

#1 Philadelphia Phillies

Usually, the team that wins the World Series is searched for the most. However, 2022 was the year of the runner-up.

The Philadelphia Phillies were searched for more than any other team, not only in the MLB, but across all leagues in 2022.

This likely has to do with the Phillies' underdog story in 2022. After making it into the Wild Card round, the team ascended all the way to the World Series. They were energized by fan-favorite Bryce Harper and captured the hearts and minds of fans everywhere.

Although they eventually lost to the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Phillies were extremely impressive in their first postseason appearance in 11 years.

