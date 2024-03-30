"Money can't buy class" - Fans troll Dodgers after Dodger Stadium fails to sell out in Opening Week

The Los Angeles Dodgers tasted sweet victories against the St. Louis Cardinals in the season's first two games. According to Bob Nightengale, 47,524 fans attended yesterday's game in which the Dodgers won 6-3 against the Cardinals at the Dodger Stadium.

However, the management believed they'd be sold out with every game in the regular season, which is yet to happen. However, it doesn't exclude them from achieving another goal, which is breaking the franchise record with four million fans this year.

Despite the Dodgers front office's enthusiasm, fans aren't on par with them. A section of fans has highlighted that the poor management of the ballpark and inconvenience with the locations might be a reason if they don't reach their target this season.

“One of the worst stadiums and locations in all of pro sports, not just baseball. Money can't buy class,” a fan commented.

According to the Dodger Blue, the Dodgers hit an all-time high with 3,974,309 in a single season during the pre-covid period in 2019. Last year, they got close with 3,837,079 attendees, averaging 47,371 fans per game.

This season, with some renowned faces of the sport like Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the team, they're estimated to exceed the four million attendance threshold to mark a new franchise record.

The Los Angeles Dodgers potential lineup for today's game against the Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting ready to face the Cardinals in their third game at the Dodger Stadium. Although the official lineup has not been announced yet, some players will likely be in today's game based on their previous performances.

Mookie Betts has hit two homers in the last two games and is expected to lead the Dodgers as a shortstop or second baseman. Freddie Freeman, as the first baseman, is next in line, with three RBIs, including a home run, in four games this year.

Shohei Ohtani has yet to score a home run for the Dodgers, but the two-time MVP may achieve that tonight against the Cardinals. He'll play as a designated hitter, as usual. Max Muncy, with two RBIs against the Cardinals, is likely to be the third baseman.

The Dodgers have tried five players in the outfield so far, so it remains to see who will be in today's lineup. However, Teoscar Hernandez, who hit two home runs in the last game, will likely be one of them.

Due to Gavin Lux's uncertainty at second base, Miguel Rojas may be appointed as the shortstop while Betts takes the second base like in the last game. Gavin Stone is expected to be the starter today.

