Montana vs Utah Little League World Series 2023: Start time, TV and streaming details

Little League World Series action will continue on Thursday, as the second semi-final of the Mountain Region is set to take the field.

The Little League teams from Utah and Montana will battle for a place in the regional championship game.

On Tuesday night, the team from Nevada punched their ticket to the championship game by defeating Utah 6-3. Now, Utah will need to defeat the squad from Montana in order to keep their Little League World Series hopes alive.

Prior to their loss to Nevada, Utah, who is represented by the Snow Canyon Little League, will need to bounce back against Montana.

The team from Montana is represented by the young athletes from the Boulder Arrowhead Little League in Billings.

The semi-final game between Utah and Montana will be held at 2 pm PT on Thursday, August 10th at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, California.

How to watch the Little League World Series Semi-Final between Utah and Montana

For those hoping to tune into all of the action, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN, which has been the home of the Little League World Series this year.

If supporters of Utah or Montana do not have access to ESPN, there are a few streaming options available, including ESPN+ and Fubo.

The streaming service Fubo offers a free trial, so if you were only hoping to watch Thursday's matchup, this could be a free option.

How does a team advance to the LLWS?

In order for a team to advance to the next stage of the LLWS, they will need to win their regional bracket.

The winner of the game between Utah and Montana will showdown against the kids from Nevada (Henderson Little League), with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series.