Mookie Betts announces Card No. 1 of 2025 Topps series ft. Shohei Ohtani in style

Los Angeles Angels stars Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani are doing their part in growing the game of baseball. Betts has been in Tokyo as part of MLB's "Play Ball" initiative while Ohtani has put a spotlight on the league in his hometown.

Betts has been helping out with some of the camps around the area, surprising the youngsters. It was a treat for both Betts and the young athletes.

However, that is not all Betts has been tasked with. On Thursday, he hopped on Instagram as he was able to reveal the first card in the 2025 Topps Series.

"What's going on guys. It's Mookie here live in Tokyo, Japan. I get the opportunity to announce card No. 1 of the 2025 Topps Series No. 1 and it goes to none other than the guy that I bat behind. I get to see him hit 50 homers, 50 steals, do any and everything and it goes to Shohei Ohtani" said Betts.

Betts revealed that card No. 1 would be his teammate and three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani. The honor could not have gone to a more deserving player after the ridiculous stats he put up this past season.

Fans will soon be able to try and find Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani in Topps Series 1 packs

Los Angeles Dodgers - M. Betts and S. Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

MLB fans will soon be able to try and find Shohei Ohtnai and Mookie Betts in Topps Series 1 packs. The 2025 set is scheduled to be released on February 12, just in time for pitchers and catchers to report to camp.

However, there will be more than just Ohtani and Betts to collect. Aaron Judge and Paul Skenes will also be included in the set. In total, there will be approximately 350 cards released for this set.

