"Mookie Betts doesn’t belong here" - Fans slam Dodgers superstar's inclusion in 2024 All-MLB 1st Team outfield alongside Aaron Judge, Juan Soto

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was named in the 2024 All-MLB 1st Team outfield on Thursday, leaving many fans unhappy.

Despite a decent regular season with the Dodgers this year, he spent less than half the season playing in the outfield and the rest playing shortstop. Hence, when he was named in the All-MLB 1st team outfield alongside New York Yankees duo Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, fans slammed the selection on social media.

"Mookie Betts doesn’t belong here this year. It’s ridiculous," wrote one fan on X/Twitter.

"I enjoy Mookie but 43 games qualifies you as an outfielder?" questioned another.

While some disagreed with Betts' inclusion in the team, others had their own quarrels with the team selection:

"Lindor snub is crazy," wrote @Cortland22 on X.

"Why is Skubal not on the mound?" asked @briankaras0.

"Corbin Burnes wasn't deserving," added @milbrewfan.

While Mookie Betts was primarily a right fielder during his time with the Boston Red Sox, he was given brief spells in the infield after his move to the LA Dodgers. Last year the Dodgers also experimented with him at shortstop. Hence, when Gavin Lux was struggling at shortstop this year, they decided to give the position to Betts.

While he did a good job at shortstop to start the season, a hand fracture saw him miss two months. When he returned to action, he went back to the right field, his most familiar position. While he did a great job in the outfield, he made less than 50 appearances in that position throughout the season. Hence, many fans were unhappy about the fact that he made the All-MLB 1st Team outfield.

Mookie Betts advises other players chasing World Series during All-MLB 1st Team awards

Despite starting the 2024 MLB season at shortstop, Mookie Betts went on to receive All-MLB 1st Team honors as on outfielder on Thursday. Now with three World Series titles under his belt, Betts was asked what advice he would give to other players chasing a title.

He replied:

“I would just say y’all gotta wait the next seven years. After that, then y’all can win.”

It is clear from his reply that he is referring to the Dodgers being the team to beat with Shohei Ohtani on their roster. With the likes of Betts, Ohtani and Freddie Freeman on their roster, they could go on to repeat the feat next year.

