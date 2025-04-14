Mookie Betts gets honest after Dodgers' 2-1 series loss to Cubs

Dodgers star Mookie Betts got bruttaly honest after the team's 2-1 series defeat to the Cubs at home. The multiple-time All-Star got candid as he brushed off the issues that the team is currently facing. Betts also stated that there's still a long way to go as the squad attempts to be the first repeat World Series champion since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees.

Ad

The reigning champions fell to the Cubs, 4-2, in the closing game of their three-game series. With the loss, they slipped to third place behind their bitter rivals San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants in the National League West standings.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think it's just a bumpy two weeks. We got a long time, we got a long season to go and a lot can happen. This isn't the first time we sucked for two weeks, it just happens that it's right now.," said Betts in an interview after the game.

The rough two weeks that the Dodgers experienced include their first loss of the season at the hands of the Phillies, a series loss to the lowly Nationals, and finally the loss to the Cubs at home.

Ad

"If we panic, things get worse. If we don't panic, it looks like we don't care. So what are we supposed to do?"

Betts casted aside the idea that the team should make any drastic moves as it is far too early in the season. It can be recalled that the Dodgers won the free agency battle in the eyes of experts with their haul of talent including Blake Snell, Kirby Yates, Tanner Scott, Roki Sasaki, and Hyeseong Kim.

Ad

Dodgers fall to Cubs in series-decider

The Los Angeles Dodgers' run of rough form continues as they succumbed to the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of their series on Sunday night. It was a nip-and-tuck affair with a score line of 4-2 but ultimately, the visitors came on top as they humbled the champions once more.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kike Hernandez started off the scoring at home in the very first inning. His line drive brought home Michael Conforto as the Dodgers established a slim lead. However, Cubs' young sensation and Los Angeles native Pete Crow-Armstrong put the visitors on the board with a solo shot—his first home run of the season.

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch smashed his second home run in as many games as Chicago took the lead on the top of the sixth inning.

Max Muncy's sacrifice fly would then tie things up at 2-2 before Crow-Armstrong hit his second home run of the game to give the visitiors the lead in the see-saw battle. Finally, Nico Hoerner's RBI single in the eighth was the nail in the coffin as the Dodgers have now lost six of their last nine games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More