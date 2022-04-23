"I've been working hard, a lot... to see it finally translate to the game is like a sigh of relief"- Mookie Betts lifts Los Angeles Dodgers to a big win against the San Diego Padres; blasts first two homers of the season

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres by a score of 6-1. Julio Urias got the win for the visiting team, going five innings and allowing just one run. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Max Muncy had two hits apiece that propelled the Dodgers to the series opening win.

Mookie Betts had a breakout performance, hitting his first two home runs of the season. Betts struggled out of the gate and discussed after the game what it meant to finally see results on the field.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA "I've been working hard, a lot...to see it finally translate to the game is like a sigh of relief." @mookiebetts talks with @kirsten_watson following his 2-HR game in San Diego. "I've been working hard, a lot...to see it finally translate to the game is like a sigh of relief." @mookiebetts talks with @kirsten_watson following his 2-HR game in San Diego. https://t.co/wMdky8XtSk

Betts was batting below .200 before last night's game and now sits at .208 for the season. Betts is one of the most talented players in baseball. His early struggles came as a bit of a surprise.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media after the game about Mookie's performance.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA "He's been grinding so to get on base four times, hit a couple homers, it was good." Dave Roberts with @kirsten_watson on Mookie's night at the plate & Julio Urías' outing in an impressive 6-1 #Dodgers win. "He's been grinding so to get on base four times, hit a couple homers, it was good." Dave Roberts with @kirsten_watson on Mookie's night at the plate & Julio Urías' outing in an impressive 6-1 #Dodgers win. https://t.co/w4zMrwoIKE

Betts hopes to carry the momentum out of this game and put together more at-bats like he did last night.

Mookie Betts went two for three with two home runs and also had two walks. Betts crushed his first home run in the top of the fifth inning at Petco Park.

Betts' second home run was equally impressive, coming off of reliever Craig Stammen in the ninth inning.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA Mookie getting right in SD. Love to see it. Mookie getting right in SD. Love to see it. https://t.co/xjOUEZt0XT

We'll have to watch and see if Mookie can carry this success forward.

Los Angeles Dodgers off to impressive start

The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a great start to the 2022 season. The team came into Spring Training as the odds-on favorite to win it all with the signing of star first baseman Freddie Freeman. The 10-3 start for the Dodgers is the best win percentage in baseball.

The Dodgers have been winning without production from their star right-fielder. If Mookie Betts can get back to the MVP caliber player he is capable of, watch out! The Dodgers may challenge the Seattle Mariners 116 win record.

It was nice to see Betts have a breakout performance. Betts will look to continue his excellent play this weekend as the Dodgers play two more games in Petco Park against the division rival San Diego Padres.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt