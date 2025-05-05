Mookie Betts links Rosario Dawson's Star Wars character to Dodgers teammate

LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts loosened up before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Betts is a huge Star Wars fan, but when asked upfront about it for a video posted by the MLB, he denied it.

Ad

Despite that, the Dodgers' shortstop got tested during a fun pregame Star Wars trivia on the occasion of "May the 4th" moment. In the segment, Betts was shown various characters, including Ki-Adi-Mundi, and a disfigured Emperor Palpatine.

When shown an image of Rosario Dawson’s character, Betts lit up and said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Ok so that's Kike!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Betts was not as far-fetched as the face on the print was of the Dodgers' utility player in an Ahsoka Tano cosplay. The only other haracter Betts was able to point out correctly was Darth Vader.

However, the fun didn't last long in the game as the team lost to the Braves 4-3.

Betts went 0-for-3 with one walk and one run scored. Meanwhile, Kike Hernandez went hitless in three plate appearances. Max Muncy drove in two runs while Miguel Rojas hit a solo home run.

Ad

For the Braves, all four runs were driven in by Austin Riley, who had a couple of two-run home runs in the first and third innings of the game.

Mookie Betts comes out of slump and reveals what he changed

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves - Source: Imagn

Mookie Betts has been able to overcome dreadful returns in the last couple of weeks in April with impressive performances in the last five games. The shortstop registered four-straight two-hit games coming into Sunday's game.

Ad

Betts also hit a home run in the series opener against the Braves, improving his season total to five and batting average to .261.

During an interview with Ken Rosenthal, Mookie Betts revealed the secret behind overcoming a slump.

"The main thing for me is to have fun. I was putting too much pressure on myself. I really just need to trust my preparation and enjoy the games," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier in the season, Betts had a late start, missing the Tokyo Series and the first few games after Opening Day due to a stomach issue. He has since been present in the Dodgers unit as a starting shortstop.

After 31 games and 119 plate appearances, Betts has five home runs and 21 RBIs.

The Dodgers are next scheduled to play the Miami Marlins as they head to LoanDepot Park and continue their road trip.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More