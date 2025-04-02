Mookie Betts makes feelings known about Dustin May's emotional return to Dodger Stadium after 685 days

Mookie Betts and Dustin May led the LA Dodgers to register their seventh straight victory to begin the 2025 season. Both individuals were on point in the team's 3-1 win against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

May, who was pitching in his first regular season game since May 2023, pitched five scoreless innings, during which he allowed one hit, three walks and six strikeouts. He took a win as Betts hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale.

After the game, Betts attended an interview with sideline reporter Kristen Watson, who asked his thoughts on May's return to the mound after 685 days.

"I mean, everything," Betts said. "He was in the zone, got himself out of trouble a couple of times. He really just did a great job. And especially with it being his first time pitching in so long, there were some emotions out there. You felt it. And I'm just glad he pitched well."

This is the best record in the majors as the Dodgers continue to pile wins after they swept the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, followed by another sweep against the Detroit Tigers and now they'll be looking to do the same to the Atlanta Braves when they entered Wednesday's game at Dodger Stadium.

What was Mookie Betts talking about, "emotions on field," referencing Dustin May?

When Mookie Betts was talking about "emotions on the field," it had to do with Dustin May, who had a tragic near-death experience last year in July. May had to undergo Tommy John surgery two years ago, leading him to miss the remainder of the 2023 season after he made his final start in May of that year.

A year later, when he was a few minor league outings away from making his return to the mound, a piece of lettuce got in his way. While he was having dinner with his wife, Millie, on July 10, 2024, a piece of the salad got stuck in May's mouth. As he made some failed attempts to choke it out, his wife soon helped him to ER, where it was found that the Dodgers ace needed to undergo emergency surgery to repair a tear in his esophagus.

While he survived a near-death experience, emotions were high when he made his start on Tuesday.

