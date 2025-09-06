Mookie Betts points major difficulty of playing shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo calls it the worst part of being an infielder

Mookie Betts and Geraldo Perdomo play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively. On Monday, both these players appeared on Bleacher Report's "On Base," where Betts revealed the difficulty of playing shortstop.
Furthermore, Perdomo added his two cents and called it the worst part of being an infielder. Betts first revealed that the mental side of playing shortstop every day is very "hard."
"The mental side of playing shortstop every day is really really hard," Betts said. [22:20 onwards] "Like, it's something that I've had to learn this year... You know, we workout, everybody works out. Not everybody takes care of their body, but I do a really good job and take care of my body.
"But even with that, like just showing up everyday knowing that you have to take ground balls, you have to work on two or three different, three or four different aspects of what could happen."
Geraldo Perdomo added to Betts' analysis of playing shortstop.
"That's what I'm going to say, that's the hard part of playing shortstop," Perdomo said. "Like you got to prepare yourself every single day."
Perdomo also added:
"I feel that's the worst part on playing on the infield. Because you got to know the field, where you're playing. It's different when you play in Cincinati than you play here." [24:02 onwards]
Overall, both Mookie Betts and Geraldo Perdomo are having decent 2025 seasons for their respective teams. While Betts is currently hitting with an average of .250, Perdomo has an average of .287. Both players have 15 and 17 home runs, respectively.
Mookie Betts recently praised a retired Giants legend
In one of the most recent editions of "On Base," Mookie Betts was in a conversation with Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes. During the conversation, Betts asked Skenes who according to him were some of the best hitters from the past generations in baseball.
While Skenes was quick to name Barry Bonds, Betts further gave Bonds his flowers by showering the San Francisco Giants legend with a major compliment. Betts said that Bonds was one of those hitters from the past who would've been elite even in the modern game.
"That would be tough (facing Barry Bonds)," Mookie Betts said. "I wouldn't even know what to throw. I couldn't even tell you what to throw. Whatever it is, just make it good. Obviously, there are a lot of people that could still hit in today's game. But, I think he (Bonds) would be elite in today's game as well."
Barry Bonds is considered to be one of the greatest hitters to grace the MLB. In his MLB career, Bonds has 9847 at-bats with an average of .298. He also has 2227 runs, 762 home runs and 1996 RBIs.