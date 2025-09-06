Mookie Betts points major difficulty of playing shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo calls it the worst part of being an infielder

Mookie Betts and Geraldo Perdomo play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively. On Monday, both these players appeared on Bleacher Report's "On Base," where Betts revealed the difficulty of playing shortstop.

Ad

Furthermore, Perdomo added his two cents and called it the worst part of being an infielder. Betts first revealed that the mental side of playing shortstop every day is very "hard."

"The mental side of playing shortstop every day is really really hard," Betts said. [22:20 onwards] "Like, it's something that I've had to learn this year... You know, we workout, everybody works out. Not everybody takes care of their body, but I do a really good job and take care of my body.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But even with that, like just showing up everyday knowing that you have to take ground balls, you have to work on two or three different, three or four different aspects of what could happen."

Geraldo Perdomo added to Betts' analysis of playing shortstop.

"That's what I'm going to say, that's the hard part of playing shortstop," Perdomo said. "Like you got to prepare yourself every single day."

Ad

Perdomo also added:

"I feel that's the worst part on playing on the infield. Because you got to know the field, where you're playing. It's different when you play in Cincinati than you play here." [24:02 onwards]

Ad

Overall, both Mookie Betts and Geraldo Perdomo are having decent 2025 seasons for their respective teams. While Betts is currently hitting with an average of .250, Perdomo has an average of .287. Both players have 15 and 17 home runs, respectively.

Mookie Betts recently praised a retired Giants legend

In one of the most recent editions of "On Base," Mookie Betts was in a conversation with Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes. During the conversation, Betts asked Skenes who according to him were some of the best hitters from the past generations in baseball.

Ad

While Skenes was quick to name Barry Bonds, Betts further gave Bonds his flowers by showering the San Francisco Giants legend with a major compliment. Betts said that Bonds was one of those hitters from the past who would've been elite even in the modern game.

"That would be tough (facing Barry Bonds)," Mookie Betts said. "I wouldn't even know what to throw. I couldn't even tell you what to throw. Whatever it is, just make it good. Obviously, there are a lot of people that could still hit in today's game. But, I think he (Bonds) would be elite in today's game as well."

Barry Bonds is considered to be one of the greatest hitters to grace the MLB. In his MLB career, Bonds has 9847 at-bats with an average of .298. He also has 2227 runs, 762 home runs and 1996 RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More