"I wouldn't even know what to throw" - Mookie Betts confident retired Giants legend won't have any problems in modern game

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts shared his take on a retired San Francisco Giants legend and how he would've fared in the modern game.
On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes featured on Betts' "On Base" podcast. As Betts asked the young ace who he thought were the best hitters from past generations, Giants legend Barry Bonds was the first name that came to Skenes' mind.
Concurring with Skenes' opinion, Mookie Betts claimed a hitter as good as Bonds would probably do really well in the modern game. The Dodgers' shortstop humorously said he wouldn't have the slightest idea of pitching to Barry Bonds if he had to.
"That would be tough (facing Barry Bonds). I wouldn't even know what to throw. I couldn't even tell you what to throw. Whatever it is, just make it good. Obviously, there are a lot of people that could still hit in today's game. But, I think he (Bonds) would be elite in today's game as well," Betts said [7:21]
Mookie Betts will be looking to win his fourth ring by the end of the year
Having won the World Series thrice already, in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox and in 2020 and 2024 with his current team, the Dodgers, Mookie Betts is still as hungry as ever for more titles.
At the moment, the Dodgers occupy the top spot in their division, leading arch-rivals the San Diego Padres by 2.5 games, and it looks likely they will continue their dominance in the NL West.
Mookie Betts and co. will also be looking to repeat last year's exploits and win another World Series title come October. Priced at +300 to win it all, the Dodgers are still clear favorites for baseball's biggest prize, according to the sportsbooks.
Already a player who is considered to have a great chance to make the National Baseball Hall of Fame after he retires, Betts will be extremely motivated to finish the year with a fourth ring, further strengthening his case to make it to Cooperstown in the future.