Mookie Betts reveals real reason behind his absence from lineup amid slump

Mookie Betts, who returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup on Sunday against his former team, Boston Red Sox, explained the reason for his absence. He went 1-for-4 and drew a walk at Fenway Park.

Betts missed Friday's game and only pinch hit on Saturday. Manager Dave Roberts said it was a personal leave and that the infielder wasn't left out due to injury. Betts revealed that he had to return home in Nashville due to the death of his stepdad.

"I'm good. You know, I just had to, like you said, go home and take care of some stuff at home and be with my mom for a little bit. But other than that, I'm fine. I would like to play better baseball, but we'll see.

"My stepdad passed. So, I needed to go home, be with my mom, somebody that's been there in my life from fourth grade until now. So, that was tough for me and the family, but I just needed to be there for my mom and my brothers and sisters.

"So, it's just a tough time, and there's no real way to really explain something like that outside of just being there and spending time with the family," Mookie Betts said.

It has been a tough year for the eight-time All-Star. He missed the initial phase of the campaign due to sickness. Despite a strong start, the shortstop has faced the worst slump of his career. Batting at a career worst .237, with his lowest being .264 in 2017 and 2021 seasons, Betts has hit just three homers in his last 51 games.

Last week, the Dodgers pushed Mookie Betts to the leadoff spot, but are yet to find results. Perhaps playing shortstop daily has impacted his overall physique. However, on defense, he ranks as the third best defender in Defensive Runs Saved among all qualified shortstops.

Mookie Betts feeling 'lost' in the 'rabbit hole'

Mookie Betts recognizes the pressure on him to deliver. Last week, in conversation with The Athletic, Betts acknowledged the hole he has dug for himself while desperately looking to get out.

“You get so lost in it,” Betts said. “Once you go down a rabbit hole — not a rabbit hole like I’m chasing something — but once you get down so far, up is so high that you just don’t even care about it anymore. Obviously, yes, I do want to play better. But where I was and where I am now, it’s so night and day different.”

The Dodgers need the former MVP to get back to his best as they aim to win the World Series yet again. They lead the National League West standings.

