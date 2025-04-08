Mookie Betts shares feelings after visiting Donald Trump at the White House

Unlike in 2019, LA Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts didn't decline the visit to the White House following Donald Trump's invitation on Monday. As per tradition, every year, the sitting president invites the team that wins the World Series the previous year.

Ad

It comes after Betts shared that the only reason he's making the trip to DC is because he wants to be there with his teammates. While he still has his issues with how the country is being run, he made his way to the Oval Office in a gray suit.

On Monday, ahead of the game against the Washington Nationals, Betts shared his feelings about his White House visit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, I think these are the stories we'll get to tell, you know, when we're done playing," Betts said. "Years from now, we can call each other, see each other in random places, and talk about stuff like this. These are memories we're making, we've made — and hopefully, we can make some more. Like I said, these are essentially the people we do life with.

Ad

Trending

"So, you definitely have to be there for them and just have fun with them, no matter where you are. It's always an honor. I never want to say no to those types of opportunities."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier, in an interview with the LA Times, Mookie Betts shared his regret for declining the 2019 White House visit after winning the World Series with the Boston Red Sox the previous year.

“It comes with the territory, being Black in America in a situation like this," Betts said. "It’s a tough spot to be in. No matter what I choose, somebody is gonna be pissed. Somebody is gonna have their own opinion.

Ad

"But again, this is not about me. This is not about politics. This is about the Dodgers. It’s about my loyalty to these boys, this clubhouse. And that’s all it is for me.”

Donald Trump heaps praise on Mookie Betts before making a handshake

Donald Trump suggested that the Red Sox trading away their franchise cornerstone on Feb. 10, 2020, wasn't a good move. The trade saw Mookie Betts, along with David Price, being dealt to the Dodgers for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs.

Ad

The US president heaped praise on the shortstop.

"Mookie Betts. Oh, is he good," Trump said. "That guy can play, can't he? I mean, unbelievable. I don't want to say I watched him on Boston, but I did. I didn't think that was a particularly good trade when they made it, and I happened to be right."

The sentiment shared by Trump about the aforementioned trade still remains a major talking point after all these years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More