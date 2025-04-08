  • home icon
Mookie Betts shares feelings after visiting Donald Trump at the White House

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 08, 2025 05:24 GMT
Mookie Betts shares feelings after visiting Donald Trump at the White House- Source: Getty

Unlike in 2019, LA Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts didn't decline the visit to the White House following Donald Trump's invitation on Monday. As per tradition, every year, the sitting president invites the team that wins the World Series the previous year.

It comes after Betts shared that the only reason he's making the trip to DC is because he wants to be there with his teammates. While he still has his issues with how the country is being run, he made his way to the Oval Office in a gray suit.

On Monday, ahead of the game against the Washington Nationals, Betts shared his feelings about his White House visit.

"Yeah, I think these are the stories we'll get to tell, you know, when we're done playing," Betts said. "Years from now, we can call each other, see each other in random places, and talk about stuff like this. These are memories we're making, we've made — and hopefully, we can make some more. Like I said, these are essentially the people we do life with.
"So, you definitely have to be there for them and just have fun with them, no matter where you are. It's always an honor. I never want to say no to those types of opportunities."
Earlier, in an interview with the LA Times, Mookie Betts shared his regret for declining the 2019 White House visit after winning the World Series with the Boston Red Sox the previous year.

“It comes with the territory, being Black in America in a situation like this," Betts said. "It’s a tough spot to be in. No matter what I choose, somebody is gonna be pissed. Somebody is gonna have their own opinion.
"But again, this is not about me. This is not about politics. This is about the Dodgers. It’s about my loyalty to these boys, this clubhouse. And that’s all it is for me.”

Donald Trump heaps praise on Mookie Betts before making a handshake

Donald Trump suggested that the Red Sox trading away their franchise cornerstone on Feb. 10, 2020, wasn't a good move. The trade saw Mookie Betts, along with David Price, being dealt to the Dodgers for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs.

The US president heaped praise on the shortstop.

"Mookie Betts. Oh, is he good," Trump said. "That guy can play, can't he? I mean, unbelievable. I don't want to say I watched him on Boston, but I did. I didn't think that was a particularly good trade when they made it, and I happened to be right."

The sentiment shared by Trump about the aforementioned trade still remains a major talking point after all these years.

Krutik Jain

