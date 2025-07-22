Mookie Betts shows off acting skills in The Naked Gun teaser alongside sports stars Eli Manning and Paige Bueckers

LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts featured in the latest teaser of The Naked Gun movie, which stars Liam Neson as Frank Drebin Jr. and hits theatres on Aug. 1. Betts isn't the only star to feature in the fourth film of the franchise, as he's joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, New York Rangers alternate captain Adam Fox and Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers.On Monday, the movie from Paramount Pictures dropped a teaser featuring the aforementioned stars in hilariously unexpected roles inside ESPN’s offices.Betts was spotted being interrogated by Liam Neeson’s Frank Drebin Jr, while the retired Giants QB made a cameo at the elevator, going by protagonist Frank Drebin Jr.Fox landed in hot water when Drebin confronted him in a bathroom scene, scolding him for fighting. Bueckers also appeared mid-interview, playing along as a part of the ESPN send-up in the trailer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Naked Gun is the fourth installment of the franchise, set to be released on August 1. It's directed by Akiva Schaffer, produced by Seth MacFarlane and stars Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the original titular detective from the movie The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988). The synopsis of the movie reads:&quot;Following in the footsteps of his bumbling father, Detective Frank Drebin Jr. must solve a murder case to prevent the police department from shutting down.&quot;Mookie Betts back to leadoff spot for the DodgersThe Dodgers shifted Mookie Betts back to the leadoff spot on Sunday for the first time since June 2024. Shohei Ohtani was performing the leadoff duty, but manager Dave Roberts made the change to encourage “just get on base” at-bats.“I felt that giving him a different look in the lineup, hitting him at the top — something he’s obviously been accustomed to throughout his entire career — will put him in a mindset of just to get on base,” Roberts told reporters before Sunday’s game. “Trying to take good at-bats, setting the table for Shohei and the guys behind him.”Mookie Betts also responded by singling and scoring in his first game back, but his overall slump in 2025 continues, hitting only .240 along with 11 home runs and six stolen bases.