  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Mookie Betts shows off acting skills in The Naked Gun teaser alongside sports stars Eli Manning and Paige Bueckers

Mookie Betts shows off acting skills in The Naked Gun teaser alongside sports stars Eli Manning and Paige Bueckers

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 22, 2025 02:58 GMT
Mookie Betts shows off acting skills in &ldquo;The Naked Gun&rdquo; teaser alongside sports stars Eli Manning and Paige Bueckers
Mookie Betts shows off acting skills in The Naked Gun teaser alongside sports stars Eli Manning and Paige Bueckers

LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts featured in the latest teaser of The Naked Gun movie, which stars Liam Neson as Frank Drebin Jr. and hits theatres on Aug. 1. Betts isn't the only star to feature in the fourth film of the franchise, as he's joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, New York Rangers alternate captain Adam Fox and Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers.

Ad

On Monday, the movie from Paramount Pictures dropped a teaser featuring the aforementioned stars in hilariously unexpected roles inside ESPN’s offices.

Betts was spotted being interrogated by Liam Neeson’s Frank Drebin Jr, while the retired Giants QB made a cameo at the elevator, going by protagonist Frank Drebin Jr.

Fox landed in hot water when Drebin confronted him in a bathroom scene, scolding him for fighting. Bueckers also appeared mid-interview, playing along as a part of the ESPN send-up in the trailer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Naked Gun is the fourth installment of the franchise, set to be released on August 1.

It's directed by Akiva Schaffer, produced by Seth MacFarlane and stars Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the original titular detective from the movie The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988). The synopsis of the movie reads:

"Following in the footsteps of his bumbling father, Detective Frank Drebin Jr. must solve a murder case to prevent the police department from shutting down."
Ad

Mookie Betts back to leadoff spot for the Dodgers

The Dodgers shifted Mookie Betts back to the leadoff spot on Sunday for the first time since June 2024.

Shohei Ohtani was performing the leadoff duty, but manager Dave Roberts made the change to encourage “just get on base” at-bats.

“I felt that giving him a different look in the lineup, hitting him at the top — something he’s obviously been accustomed to throughout his entire career — will put him in a mindset of just to get on base,” Roberts told reporters before Sunday’s game.
Ad
“Trying to take good at-bats, setting the table for Shohei and the guys behind him.”

Mookie Betts also responded by singling and scoring in his first game back, but his overall slump in 2025 continues, hitting only .240 along with 11 home runs and six stolen bases.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications