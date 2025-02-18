Mookie Betts steals the show as $270,000,000 NBA star Anthony Davis launches unscripted comedy series post All-Star Game

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts showed off his theatrical skills for a new unscripted comedy series titled Foul Play with Anthony Davis which aired on TBS this Sunday after the end of the All-Star Game. The show is anchored by NBA superstar Anthony Davis, who signed a $270 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 before being traded to the Denver Nuggets earlier this month.

Ad

TBS shared a trailer of the prank show on social featuring Mookie Betts and the Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in one of the segments from the first episode, which contained several basketball stars as well. Most of the personalities on the first episode were Los Angeles-based as the footage was recorded before Anthony Davis was traded by the Lakers to the Nuggets in exchange for Luka Doncic.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the clip, Mookie Betts brings Dave Roberts to do honors for a statue unveiling ceremony of a pitcher apparently named Fastball Freddie, with Anthony Davis watching the ceremony through hidden cameras from his vantage point. Although the idea is to pull a prank on Roberts initially, Davis is unaware that Betts intends to make him a victim of the caper, too.

Betts and Roberts are called out to unveil the statue by the master of ceremonies, but as the latter pulls the curtain, the effigy tilts backward and drops to the ground. Betts attempts to break the fall with his hand before pretending to have hurt his hand doing so. The theatrics from the eight-time All-Star completely fool all the onlookers, including Davis, that he had actually injured his arm.

Ad

Mookie Betts to return as Dodgers shortstop for start of 2025 season

Mookie Betts is preapring to play shortstop for the Dodgers once again (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Los Angeles Dodgers intend to start the 2025 season with Mookie Betts at shortstop once again. Betts has been one of the best right fielders in the game, but the Dodgers shifted him to the infield position last season to balance their lineup, although he moved back to the outfield before the end of the campaign.

Ad

"Right now, as the roster is kind of where it’s at, [it] continues to give us a lot of flexibility. It’s an easy bet to bet on him with the full offseason," manager Dave Roberts has said. "Obviously, there’s some things that can change, but all the confidence in Mookie."

Betts had earned five Gold Gloves over his career as an outfielder before adding a sixth one to his collection last year for the utility position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback