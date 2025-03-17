Mookie Betts' Tokyo Series status receives a major update 

LA Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts has been ruled out for the two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs, starting on March 18. The new update follows from Saturday when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared that the shortstop is battling an undisclosed illness and was uncertain for Game 1 of the Tokyo Series.

On Sunday, Roberts confirmed that Betts won't feature for the Dodgers in the Tokyo Series.

It comes after Mookie Betts was struggling with an illness from the past week. He has reportedly lost around 15 pounds and didn't play the exhibition games against NPB's Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers. Betts also didn't participate in the workout.

"He’s been really sick, lost some weight, so we were trying to get him hydrated," Roberts said via Yahoo Sports.

"Really showed some fatigue, understandably so. We'll see how he comes in tomorrow. He should be here for the workout. We'll try to do a little more tomorrow."

Roberts also said that the management was worried if they made him play, there was a chance of long-term injury, thereby arriving at this disappointing update.

Dodgers projected lineup in absence of Mookie Betts for Tokyo Series

In the absence of Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas will play at shortstop. Betts' absence may also prompt Dave Roberts to make a change in his batting lineup, which will be led off by three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani. Following him could be first baseman, Freddie Freeman.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, third baseman Max Muncy and catcher Will Smith will be the next three.

Outfielder Michael Conforto, second baseman Tommy Edman, outfielder James Outman and shortstop Miguel Rojas should round up the lineup.

1 Shohei Ohtani DH

2 Freddie Freeman 1B

3 Teoscar Hernandez OF

4 Max Muncy 3B

5 Will Smith C

6 Michael Conforto OF

7 Tommy Edman 2B

8 James Outman

9 Miguel Rojas SS

On the mound will be Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto who will take the mantle of giving Dodgers a qualify start against the Cubs. Meanwhile, Shota Imanaga will take the mound.

