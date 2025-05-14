Mookie Betts wife Brianna shares heartwarming moment as son Kaj delivers first pitch at Dodger Stadium

On Tuesday, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers started the first of the three-game series against the Athletics. It was the slugger's bobblehead night, so the stands were full with eager fans trying to take one home.
While Betts was the main attraction for a lot of fans on Tuesday, he was not the only one. Mookie's son, Kaj, was tasked with throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and ended up stealing the show.
Kaj had a little trouble figuring out where he needed to throw the ball from, but thanks to Mom, he made his way there. The little man gave it his all, which ended up rolling into Dad's glove. Betts' wife, Brianna, could not help but share the heartwarming moment on Instagram.
After the throw, little Kaj was ready to be on the move again, but can you blame him? Dodger Stadium is a huge place, and the youngster just wanted to adventure. Fortunately, Mookie Betts is light on his feet, and scooped up his son before he could get too far.
The before-game antics were likely the most fun Dodgers fans had at the stadium. It turned out to be a rather ugly game for those in attendance who were rooting for the Blue Crew.
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were no match for the Athletics on Tuesday
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers may have overlooked the Athletics heading into Tuesday's game. It was a rough one from the third inning all the way until the game came to a close in the ninth.
Landon Knack started the game on the bump. He did not have his best stuff, going 4.2 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits while walking a batter. The bullpen then combined to give up six runs after that.
Offensively, there was not much to write home about. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts both went 0-for-3. However, Will Smith and Michael Conforto both had three hits apiece, but it was not enough to overtake the Athletics, losing 11-1.
L.A. got outhit 18-8 and will be looking to rebound from their tough loss on Wednesday. They still have two more games in this series left, so hope is not lost. If they can take these next two games and win the series, the first-game blowout will not stand out as much.