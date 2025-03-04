Mookie Betts' wife Brianna shares must-have essentials for every mom

On Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna Hammonds, shared a list of must-haves, that she believes is essential for all mothers. The items on the list included a diary or notebook, a pen or pencil to write with, and honesty.

Hammonds, who married Mookie Betts in December 2021, is a mother of two. She welcomed her first child, a daughter named Kynlee Ivory Betts, in 2018, and her second child, a son named Kaj Lynn Betts, in April 2023.

Brianna, who has often discussed the challenges of being a mother on social media, took to Instagram to share the list of essentials in her story.

Screenshot of Brianna Betts' Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@mrsbriannabetts)

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna launches endeavor to help moms make their dreams come true

The post that Brianna Betts shared to her story on Monday, was a follow-up to a video that she had posted a few days prior. In the video, Brianna Betts talks about her new project, called "Mom Diaries by Brianna Betts", which she was launching in order to help other women, who are also mothers, just like her.

"First, all you moms out there, (clapping), round of applause for you. It is not easy" Brianna Betts said

Further in the clip, Brianna Betts talks about her new endeavor to help women get back to writing about their emotions and feelings in a diary, just like they used to when they were younger. Often burdened with so many responsibilities and no one to share their thoughts with, this can go a long way in helping one deal with the pressure of their daily tasks.

"We are going to write as grown women, as moms, all the wants, desires, achievements, and things we would like to work on within ourselves" Betts added

While Brianna Betts gets ready to launch her newest venture, her husband, Mookie Betts, is hard at work at the Dodgers' spring training camp. Having won the World Series for the third time in his career last season, and with the Dodgers looking even better on paper, Betts will be looking to add another ring come the end of next season.

