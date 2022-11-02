Most home runs in a World Series game by one team | MLB Records

Last night, the Philadelphia Phillies tied the all-time record for most home runs in a World Series game after hitting five against the Houston Astros. The Phillies jumped all over Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who appeared to be tipping his pitches, a mistake Philadelphia exploited.

Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh all hit home runs in the Phillies' 7-0 Game 3 win. It appeared that Philadelphia noticed McCullers drastically changing his delivery for fastballs and off-speed pitches. This is an issue we have seen in the postseason before, most notably Yu Darvish for the LA Dodgers in the 2017 World Series.

"The @Phillies tied a #WorldSeries record tonight" - MLB

The 2022 Philadelphia Phillies joined the 1928 New York Yankees, the 1989 Oakland A’s and the 2017 Astros as teams who hit the most home runs in a single World Series game with five. While the 2017 Astros tied the record during their controversial sign-stealing scandal, so depending on who you ask, they may not belong in this group.

Which players have the most home runs in a single World Series?

While eight different players have now hit home runs in the 2022 World Series, no player has managed more than two so far. Kyle Tucker currently leads the World Series with two home runs, both of which came off Aaron Nola, who is slated to start Game 4 on Wednesday night.

While there is still plenty of time in the ongoing series for someone to tie or even surpass the most home runs hit in a single World Series, as of today, there are three players tied for the record. George Springer, Reggie Jackson and Chase Utley are tied for the most home runs in a single World Series with five.

Coincidentally, Utley and Springer both hit their records for the teams currently playing in the Fall Classic. Utley hit five home runs for Philadelphia in 2009, and George Springer hit his five for the Houston Astros in 2017.

There will be, at minimum, two more games in this year's World Series, and the with way the ball was flying out last night, it's impossible to rule out a fourth member of that group.

