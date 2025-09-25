"Most humble superstar" - Hunter Pence gives insights into Buster Posey’s behind-the-scenes personality

Making his big league debut in September 2009, Buster Posey went on to spend his entire big league career with the San Francisco Giants. In that time, the catcher established himself as one of the finest players in his position.

During his stint at Oracle Park, Posey played instrumental roles in helping the Giants win three World Series titles. On an individual level, he earned himself seven All-Star selections, an NL MVP award, a Gold Glove, five Silver Slugger awards, and several other notable honors.

Featuring on Monday's episode of "The 6-1-1 Podcast", fellow Giants great Hunter Pence shed light on Buster Posey's behind-the-scenes personality. As Pence revealed, despite being one of the biggest names in baseball in his heyday, Posey was "the most humble superstar" one could come across.

"He (Buster Posey) does everything right, he's like the most humble superstar at the time. He kind of set the standard, because he was one of the biggest faces in baseball. He was like 'It's not a big deal, I'm not above anything. I'm going to show up, I'm gonna get the work in'. But, he also held a standard."

"So he was kind of like your bread and butter, like he's going to be the same guy everyday, but he also had this intense competitive fire that he didn't show. But he wanted everything to be done right, and he'd let you know," Pence said

After joining the Giants in July of 2012, Hunter Pence shared the clubhouse with Buster Posey for the next seven seasons. Together, the pair won the 2012 and 2014 World Series titles.

Buster Posey now serves as the San Francisco Giants' president of baseball operations

After 12 years of exemplary service for the San Francisco Giants, Buster Posey retired as one of the organization's biggest icons in November 2021. However, that was not the end of his association with the team.

He joined the organization's 30-member ownership group in September 2022, serving on it's board of directors. About two years later, the Giants announced Posey was going to take over as the president of baseball operations, after executive Farhan Zaidi was relieved of his duties.

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty

Soon after taking charge of his new role, Posey led negotiations for some interesting deals, signing the likes of Matt Chapman, Willy Adames and Justin Verlander, in an effort to help the Giants get back to the playoffs after a three-year absence.

Though San Francisco began the 2025 season well, they eventually lost their way around the mid-way point of the campaign, missing out on the postseason yet again.

