“Most random duo in history of sports” - Fans reaffirm love for Anthony Volpe as Yankees star accompanies Bucs QB Baker Mayfield to hockey game

After a rookie season for the ages, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is making the most of his offseason. Recently, the young stud was spotted alongside one of the NFL's top names at a hockey game in Florida.

The venue was Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. On January 18, the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning were hosting the Minnesota Wild. During a brief break in the action, the jumbotron panned to Anthony Volpe, who was sitting with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"Anthony Volpe taking in some hockey with… Baker Mayfield?" - Talkin' Yanks

Mayfield's name has been making the rounds in the media after his Buccaneers bested the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card game on January 16. However, despite Mayfield's notoriety, it was Anthony Volpe who caught the praise of Yankees fans in the wake of the video emerging on social media.

Against all odds, Volpe was chosen to be the New York Yankees' opening day shortstop in 2023. A first round pick by the team in 2019, the 22-year old New Jersey native hit .209/.283/.383 with 21 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases this year. Additionally, Volpe's play at shortstop was enough for him to win a Gold Glove.

The decision to go with the rookie shortstop was made by Yankees skipper Aaron Boone on the eve of opening day, and was largely seen as a move geared towards appeasing fans. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the 2022 shortstop, had grown very unpopular with fans since arriving to the team via a trade with the Minnesota Twins in March of 2022.

As for Baker Mayfield, he is expected to make the start against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round on January 21. The 28-year old set the all-time record for passing touchdowns as a rookie in his freshman season of 2018.

Anthony Volpe is becoming a well known name on the sports circuit

After hitting just .198 in his first two months of the season, some began to think that Anthony Volpe was overhyped. However, subsequent plate success, coupled with superlative defensive play soon made him a favorite among fans, as is evidenced by their reactions to his presence at the Tampa Bay Lightning game.

With so much of his career still ahead of him, Volpe has the opportunity to become a household name very soon. As for his friendship with Mayfield, we can only expect the youngster's exposure to the wider sports world increase even more.

